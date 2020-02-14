Kelly: I was waitressing and helping my parents at their silver shop. We [mostly] got around town on our bicycles. I bought an old Chevy pickup truck that worked some of the time. Mostly, we were just living the young life and feeling pretty free.

Beck: Were Stephanie and Mako still together at this point?

Kelly: They broke up while we were renting that house in Tucson.

Stephanie: The drinking age in Arizona was 19 [at the time], so I got a job at this very hip, happening bar in Tucson.

Kelly: We were putting money away because we wanted to take a trip together.

Stephanie: Our goal was to get the hell out of the desert and go to Europe.

Kelly: We put an ad up at [a local] university for a ride to New York. It was an ongoing, nonstop trip in a van with a bunch of other people; I don’t think that van pulled over except [for us] to use the bathroom the whole way. We sold pretty much all of our jewelry [when we got to New York]. That was our spending money when we went to Europe.

Stephanie: We had some crazy charter flight that left out of Montreal, so we had to hitchhike from Manhattan to Montreal in the middle of winter.

Beck: What were your highest and lowest moments of traveling together?

Kelly: My highest moments were definitely in Greece. When we were in Athens, we were just walking the city through the night, and we ran into somebody who told us the Acropolis was free on a full-moon night. And it was a full-moon night. So we hiked up and got in for free. We watched the moon go down and the sun come up, while sitting on the edge of the ruins looking out over the city.

And [there was the time] Stephanie decided to journey on her own.

Stephanie: Kelly and I split up and I went off on my own. Kelly was a little bit nervous about being alone, but I just, I don't know, I needed to be by myself. This was before cell phones, so we said that two days later or three days later we’d meet where the ferry picks us up and continue on to Santorini. And that’s where we almost died.

Kelly: We were very glad to see each other. The two days’ separation was plenty. We got onto this ferry, and as it headed out into the Mediterranean, a storm came up. That ferry was just all over the place. There was throw-up all over the deck; it was horrible.

Stephanie: It was like a ship from hell. It was supposed to be a three-hour ferryboat ride. We finally got to Santorini eight hours later, in the middle of the night.

Kelly: When we got to the shore, the sun hadn't come up yet. We watched the other tourists rent donkeys to go up the trail because they dropped you off along a cliff. Neither of us had the money to [rent donkeys]. So we grabbed our backpacks and we headed up the trail. All I remember is we walked for a long time. Finally, we were so tired that we just rolled out our sleeping bags and went to sleep. And when we woke up in the morning, we were on the edge of a cliff, sleeping in donkey poop.