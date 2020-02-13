I had no business feeling anything about the snow. It changed my circumstances not at all—I still had to write a long paper in a short amount of time. I would have to finish it even if class was canceled. The worry that sat at the bottom of my stomach shouldn’t have been lessened by the snow. My life went on just the same. I didn’t go outside to play in the snow. I stayed inside and did the work I would have stayed inside to do anyway. But still, the world felt softer than it had before, welcoming and full of wonder, as out my window I watched families walk to the park and snowplows clear the streets. I look back on that snowstorm as one of the best things that happened that year. If you asked me to explain, I couldn’t tell you why.

I talked with a lot of people about snow days in the past couple of weeks, while fruitlessly waiting for one in New York City, where I live. When I put out a call on social media for interviewees, the response was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Magical was a word that came up over and over again, as people tried to describe the quality of the light, the softness, or the silence. Everyone, it seemed, felt a whole lot of something about snow days—some shared, undefinable mood. The year after that snow day in college, a friend of mine and I started using the term snow day to evoke a particular emotional state or type of experience. These experiences rarely involved actual snowy weather. We meant it as a way to refer to anything that offered the permission and relief of extra time, the chance to pause and wonder at the beauty of the natural world without needing to do anything about it. A snow day is a big mood, something larger and stranger than the sum of its parts.

I grew up in California, where it almost never snowed, so I’ve never had the experience of being blessed with an unexpected day off from school after an overnight snow. But for kids in more wintry locales, snow days bring two stages of fun: the excitement and hope of waiting to find out if school is canceled, and the joy and relief when it is. Dana Pecharo, a public-school teacher in the Bronx, told me that her “favorite pre-snow activity is reading all the kids’ tweets to [Bill] de Blasio telling him that he needs to cancel school or he’s dumb.” When I used to tutor high-school students, I sometimes got to text them that our meetings would be canceled because snow was predicted for the next day. No one in my life has ever had such a joyful reaction to any text I have ever sent.

For many adults, snow days are steeped in childhood nostalgia. “I can trace my life in snow days,” Samuel Ashworth, a journalist in Washington, D.C., told me in an email, “from the delirious, nose-smushed-to-the-window happiness of childhood to the willful reversion to childishness as I got older (athletic snowball fights, etc), to the thrill as a parent of finally getting to see my own kid experience something that for many of us remains our most lucid, sharp-edged childhood memory.” For those privileged enough to have had a childhood where a day off from school was a day off from everything, a snow day was pure in a way that nothing is any longer as an adult. The feeling that snow brings up may be about reaching back toward that nose-smushed-to-the-window childhood memory.