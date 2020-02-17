It has been three weeks, and my son has still not talked to his dad. There has been no apology from my husband either. I have explained to our son that his father did not kill our dog, that it was a mistake and he never intended for this to happen. But that doesn’t help. I am lost and don’t know what to do.

Angela

Salt Lake City

Dear Angela,

The death of a beloved pet is a tragic loss for adults and kids alike, and there are several ways that you can help your son as he grieves. In fact, not talking to his dad is a way of communicating his unspoken grief, and the more he is supported in his grief and given permission to feel a range of emotions (including anger), the easier it will be to repair his relationship with his father.

When offering your support, the first thing to consider is just how devastating the death of a pet can be. This may seem obvious, but sometimes the pain from this kind of loss is minimized. Yes, it’s very sad, the thinking goes, but it was a dog, not a human. Yet one’s connection with a pet is often profound: A pet can be akin to a child, a best friend, or even (especially for kids) a sibling. On top of that, when a pet dies, it might be a kid’s first experience with death. And if this is indeed your son’s first experience with death, bear in mind that the way a person grieves tends to be related both to the way the death happened and the way the loss is handled.

Generally speaking, people have an easier time processing a death that was somewhat expected (a terminal illness, old age) than one that takes them by surprise (a sudden heart attack, a car accident). In the former circumstance, we can begin to emotionally prepare for the impending loss and also say our goodbyes. In the latter, layered on top of the loss is shock, the sense of one’s world being turned upside down. And in your son’s situation, there’s also a sense of betrayal.

The betrayal goes beyond your son’s belief that his father could have been more careful with the dogs—perhaps by keeping them on a leash or taking them to an enclosed area. The betrayal is also that once the tragedy happened and your son was drowning in pain, nobody pulled up with the lifeboat. By that I mean that when your son tries to talk about his feelings, he’s left alone in his grief. Dad didn’t mean it. Don’t be angry. And being alone in one’s grief greatly compounds it.

It’s true, of course, that your husband never intended to put Lager in danger, but it’s also true that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for his part in Lager’s escape, nor has he shown any remorse or compassion. Most people don’t apologize because either they aren’t sorry, or they’re very sorry but are silenced by their own shame, as I imagine is the case with your husband. I’m guessing that his shame explains why he went downtown with his friend while Lager was still missing, and why he hasn’t been able to face your son in the grief that he had a role in creating.