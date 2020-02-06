The carts also offer an education of sorts. Williams Ridge noted that pushing one around a store can teach children “important life skills” such as “making selections, negotiating, planning, [and] courtesy.” It also, she added, introduces kids to the world of commerce, which is essential training for life as an American adult.

Mini carts have been teaching these lessons for more than three decades. The first shopping carts appeared in stores in the mid-1930s, after the owner of two American grocery chains observed that basket-toting customers would buy more food if they had more storage space as they navigated the store. The first child-size shopping carts followed about 35 years later, at the latest: Wanzl, a German shopping-cart manufacturer that may have been the first to produce them, told me it found an image of one in an archived product brochure from 1972. Tiny carts likely arrived in North America in the late ’80s, according to Technibilt, an American manufacturer owned by Wanzl. (At Technibilt at least, child-size carts predated their also-fun cousins, shopping carts styled as cars, with front seats for kids.)

Many grocery chains now have ample stocks of these carts for young shoppers. Food Lion, a chain in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, told me that it rolled them out in 2014 and now has about four per store, which works out to a fleet of more than 4,000 nationwide. Giant, an East Coast chain, has about 500 distributed among its 162 locations, and Albertsons, whose grocery brands include Safeway and Vons, has roughly 2,200 locations and about the same number of carts.

Meg Major, the vice president of content at the trade publication Winsight Grocery Business, says that for retailers, these carts have two main benefits: They keep kids engaged while busy parents shop, and because kids like them so much, they can encourage repeat business at a particular store. “Children have a lot to do with what goes in a household's grocery cart,” Major told me. “I do think it’s a loyalty builder for kids that get a vote to say, ‘Let’s go to Store X.’”

Indeed, Raj Singh, a parent in Silicon Valley, told me that when his son was 3 or 4, he “would enjoy going to the grocery store as much as Disneyland,” and was particularly enamored with stores that had car-themed carts or, as was the case at a local Trader Joe’s, child-size carts. “The net effect was that I did end up going to Trader Joe’s more and that resulted in us becoming more of a Trader Joe’s family,” Singh said. This sort of loyalty comes pretty cheaply to stores: Technibilt told me that its kids’ carts sell for about $60 apiece.

Child-size carts sometimes bring a dark energy to the aisles, though. Twitter is rife with complaints about shoppers getting blindsided by them, hit in the ankle or shin by an errant cart and its remorseless driver. "Sometimes he makes the little shopping cart like a go-kart,” Eskinazi said of her son. “He tries not to ram into people, but he rams into things, and he looks at me when he does it” as if the impact were inevitable.