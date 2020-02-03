When I try to tell her how I feel about what she has done, she plays the victim and tells me that she doesn’t want to listen to “my abuse,” and that she’s going to have a heart attack if I keep pushing. She evades anything I ask her by not answering or by calling me names. Often, she will say she “did it for me” because I needed things growing up, but she opened these credit cards when I was in college.

I love my mom but I can’t ever trust her now. I don’t know how to make her understand what she’s done to our relationship—no crying, yelling, or trying to talk with her rationally works. I cry myself to sleep thinking about how deeply she’s betrayed me. Part of me thinks she doesn’t care. How can I get through to her when nothing seems to work?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I’m sorry that your mother betrayed you and continues to do so. I say “continues to do so” because there are actually three betrayals here: the first is the credit-card fraud; the second is her dishonesty in her account of the fraud’s extent and her claim that she would pay off the cards; the third is her refusal to take responsibility for the damage her actions have done to your credit report and your relationship.

I don’t know much about your history together, but when a person deceives and manipulates in the way your mother has done here, generally there have been other instances of this kind of behavior as well. Your mother seems to have played the victim for quite some time by blaming others for her predicament—in this case, you.

When people play the victim, it serves them in several ways: You don’t have to take responsibility for anything that isn’t working in your life; you tend to get a lot of sympathy, which makes it more likely that people will do things for you; and most important, you don’t have to feel your sadness or pain. Pointing at the culprit—that person, this circumstance—is so much easier than looking inside and doing the work of healing earlier wounds. The result is that this person becomes a master at deception of both herself and others.

What your mom has done here is this: She has turned herself into the victim of a crime that she herself committed. Suddenly, you are “abusing” her by bringing up a subject she doesn’t want to talk about. If you think back to your childhood, you may recognize more instances of this kind of behavior, so that the credit-card incident, while outrageous, makes more sense in the context of who your mom has always been. Recognizing this might also help you come to terms with the fact that she may not be willing, at least right now, to let herself see how deeply this betrayal has hurt you both emotionally and practically. But the good news is, you can become aware of the choices you have so that you don’t slip into the helpless-victim role yourself.