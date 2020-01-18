The average cost of child care in the United States is between $9,000 and $9,600, according to a 2019 report from the nonprofit group Child Care Aware; that comes out to about 11 percent of married couples’ income on average, and 36 percent of single parents’ income, according to the same report. But as Child Care Aware also notes, those averages don’t mean much when child care costs vary so wildly between states, between regions, and between urban and rural environments. In the Northeast region of the U.S., for example, the average cost of one year of child care for a four-year-old and an infant came out to more than $26,000. In Seattle, annual child care for just one infant can cost upwards of $23,000, eating up 62 percent of the median single-parent income in that area.

As a result, Francine Blau, who teaches economics at Cornell University, noted that there are a lot of Tiffanys in the United States—working parents who watch in frustration as significant chunks of their paid income goes directly to child care and end up leaving the workforce because of it. “There’s considerable research that shows that the higher the cost of child care, the lower the probability that women will be in the labor force,” she said.

Buttigieg’s framing, however—that many parents are working just to afford child care, and need child care because they work—also makes the problem seem deceptively easy to solve.

If all or most of one parent’s income were being canceled out by the costs of child care, perhaps the obvious solution would be for that parent to simply, like Tiffany, stop working and stay at home. But as Blau pointed out, in many cases, it’s not a one-to-one ratio; a significant portion of the income may be going to child care, but perhaps the rest is needed to buy the groceries or make the monthly rent payment. “Even if [child care] is eating up half of a parent’s income, the family may need the other half so much that they just have to keep working,” Blau said. Buttigieg’s catchy phrasing, in other words, conveys what one might even say is the easiest version of this problem to solve: It implies a sort of perfectly symbiotic relationship between child care and paid income, like you could drop one and thus cancel the need for the other—when in reality, many couples need both.

And single parents, Blau added, are in an even tougher spot. “Single parents have much less of a choice,” she said. Because in a single-parent household forfeiting one income would mean forfeiting the only income, “those parents just have to figure out how to do all of it.”

Read: Why child care is so expensive

There are two ways, Blau said, that governments can go about taking some of the child-care burden off of working parents’ shoulders: by providing subsidies or tax credits to help working parents pay for child care, or by providing the child care itself. Usually the latter involves something like the expansion of the existing public school system to also offer care for children younger than school age, she noted, and mentioned Sweden as an example.