The other problem is that my older son and his wife are inconsiderate houseguests. We know it’s hard to pick up after toddlers and we cut them a lot of slack for that, but I’m talking about things such as cooking for themselves and then leaving a sink full of dirty dishes for us to do while they go out “for a run.” Or leaving us wastebaskets (plural) full of soiled diapers to empty. Or eating candy and tossing the wrappers on the floor or table. Or cooking food in our microwave without a cover so that it explodes all over the inside of the microwave and then leaving the mess that way (after multiple reminders to cover their food while cooking). Or using up the last of some food staple, such as butter or salt, without telling us, then “forgetting” to restock our pantry when they make a grocery run for themselves. We get the sense that they are this way all the time, with everyone they visit, as my youngest son has let some comments drop. Their own home is dirty and messy, and that’s fine for them if that’s the way they want to live, but it stresses us out when we have to live in extreme mess for a week and then spend an entire day deep cleaning the house when they leave. My youngest son and his wife are the opposite: neat, thoughtful, and respectful. As a result, we love spending time with them, and dread a visit to or from my older son and his family.

What to do? My older son and his wife are going through marital difficulties and my daughter-in-law is very insecure and sensitive to criticism, so we have shied away from having “the big talk.” Do we just suck it up for their one-week visits, for the sake of family harmony? (Easier for me to do than for my husband, as there appears to be some mutual dislike on both sides there.)

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I have a feeling that you and your husband have something in common with your older son: You all feel disrespected, unloved, and ignored. I’m saying this up front because this is actually good news. By that I mean, as upsetting as this situation is for you, once you see the similarities among the three of you, you’ll be more open to considering your son’s point of view, and that, in turn, can help set the stage for improving the issues among you.

Let’s look more closely at the first issue that bothers you: your son’s decision to have his kids call your husband by his first name. You’ve expressed how you and your husband feel about this choice, but have you considered why your son feels the way he does? Fifteen years ago, perhaps right around the time your son was entering young adulthood, his father died—and not in a way for which he could try to prepare emotionally, because it happened unexpectedly.

Clearly that’s a significant loss, and I wonder how much you know about your son’s experience of it. I imagine it was a chaotic time in your family, and like many parents in that situation, you might have been so focused on managing your own pain and taking care of the day-to-day that you weren’t fully focused on what your son was going through.