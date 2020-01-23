What’s more, a 2017 Japanese government-commissioned study found that just over a third of new fathers wanted to take paternity leave, but didn’t. What’s stopping Japanese dads from taking time off?

Policy and cultural norms each play a role when it comes to who takes parental leave and how much, and in Japan, culture has been the more powerful force. According to Machiko Osawa, the director of the Research Institute for Women and Careers at Japan Women’s University, the country’s work culture strongly discourages dads from taking time away from the office. “Taking paternity leave is more likely to reduce promotion possibilities in the future, since this is a signal that a man values his private life,” she wrote to me in an email. “In Japan, those who put work as a priority and work long hours receive high evaluations and are more likely to be promoted.”

In the past several years, a small number of men who object to these customs have filed lawsuits against their employers for what they say is unfair treatment. One, a Japanese national in his late 30s who has preferred to stay anonymous, claims that his employer, the sportswear company Asics, punished him after his stints of parental leave following the births of his two children. He maintains he was moved from a sales-and-marketing position to a warehouse job, doing manual tasks; after he sustained a shoulder injury at work, he was assigned to a different desk job, one that he claims to have no expertise in. “I spend all day staring at my computer with not much to do,” the man told CNN. Asics denies his allegations, and said in a statement it “look[s] forward to clarifying the facts in court.”

A country’s work culture can limit the success of even generous policies. Japan’s exceptionally long parental leave and relatively high pay for participating fathers—the country gives dads making average earnings roughly 60 percent of their wages during a year-long leave—is of little use if dads fear negative repercussions at work for taking time off. In South Korea, which gives its fathers 53 weeks of leave, a demanding work culture also contributes to a low participation rate (as does the fact that dads taking time off there are only paid at most 30 percent of their earnings). “It’s not sufficient to have the leave if the culture doesn’t support it,” said Monika Queisser, the head of social policy at the OECD, a group representing 36 mostly wealthy countries.

Just as different governments vary in how much paternity leave they offer (or if they offer it at all—the U.S. and many other countries provide none), various countries’ fathers opt in at very different rates. Among the OECD’s member countries, the share of parental-leave takers who are men is as high as 40 percent or more in some Nordic countries and Portugal, and as low as 2 percent or less in the Czech Republic, Australia, and others.