Even if character names aren’t a 21st-century invention, they dovetail with other current trends in naming. Parents have been seeking more and more distinctive names in recent years, which has meant that today’s most popular names are given to far fewer children than the most popular names of earlier eras. What’s more, Pamela Redmond Satran, a founder of the baby-name site Nameberry, points out that “the overarching influence on baby names in our era is meaning. People are looking for names that have strong personal meaning to them.” Many character names can meet both criteria.

A unique, meaningful name is just what Kahlan Strop’s parents were looking for, and found in the ’90s fantasy series The Sword of Truth. Strop’s mother already liked the name Kalynn, Strop told me, and her father introduced her to the books, hoping she’d be willing to change the spelling to match one of the main characters, Kahlan. What’s more, “they listened to all the audiobooks to make sure they weren’t mispronouncing my name,” Strop said.

One danger with naming your kid after a specific work of art is, well, your kid might not like it as much as you do. What if someone finds her namesake character off-putting? A much-discussed example of a fictional name backfiring: all the parents who named their children Daenerys or Khaleesi only to find out that the character—spoiler—turns into a despot at the end of Game of Thrones. (For what it’s worth, many parents interviewed in the aftermath expressed no regrets.) Cannady, whose parents played “Jolene” for her regularly growing up, said, “I was probably in middle school when I understood what the character Jolene was like. I said to my mom, ‘Why did you name me after a woman who tried to steal another lady’s husband?’” Her mom told her she just liked the name. Though Cannady sometimes got made fun of for her name when she was young, she said, “as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate my name and enjoy it.”

No matter the circumstances, Redmond Satran says, character names come with “a certain level of expectation in terms of what your personality’s going to be like.” She suspects that, deliberately or not, “one reason people are really attracted to names like this is because there is an illusion that you can make your child into who you want them to be. One of the appeals of a name is that it’s something you get to pick. You’re picking a lot of qualities you want for a child, and whether or not your child lives up to those is out of your control.”

For much of her life, Amy Lesser Courage chafed at the association with her namesake. “I always felt absolutely ashamed,” she told me. Amy March from Little Women “seemed to me to be such a social climber, superficial, and vain. I really don’t think I have those qualities, and I don’t like those qualities.” But as she thought about the character over the years, she said, she recognized some good qualities in Amy March that she could relate to: “She was very optimistic and positive.” On the call, her sisters jumped in immediately. “That’s you, Amy!” they affirmed. “I feel a little better,” she replied.