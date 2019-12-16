Recently, Loayza’s Secret Santa experience almost went from mediocre to actively unpleasant. “This year, I chose [from a hat] the one person that I legitimately do not like,” she said. “In the past, there’s been times when he’s eaten my lunch.” To get out of this predicament, she pretended to have drawn her own name, which under the rules of Secret Santa necessitates the selection of another name.

Loayza has participated in her workplace’s Secret Santa exchange, somewhat grudgingly, for five years running. “Because there’s this pseudo-family small-office intimacy to it, it’s very glaring if someone were not to participate,” she told me.

She is not alone in her disenchantment. According to a survey published last month by the British job-listings platform Jobsite, 20 percent of workers in the U.K. would prefer not to have office celebrations, including Secret Santas and gatherings honoring an employee’s promotion or birthday, if they involve financial contributions from employees. Millennials in particular seemed to dislike these festivities, with 73 percent of them reporting that they had at some point spent more than they could afford to on such events, compared with 58 percent of workers overall.

And many people feel they can’t opt out of office-sponsored “fun,” whether it’s organized by the company or by a few jolly employees. “How can you say no to what your company is asking you to do?” wrote Sam Warren, a professor of organization studies and human-resource management at the University of Portsmouth, in an email. “Would it affect your [job] prospects? What does it say about your attitude to being a team player, or your relationship with your co-workers? How can you say no to FUN?”

Warren has studied the dynamics of fun at workplaces, and when employees enjoy themselves with co-workers, she noted, it can make them less stressed and more loyal to their employer. But what management considers to be enjoyable can sometimes make labor uneasy. “Often employees have a ‘work self’ and a ‘personal self’ and it’s uncomfortable to mix the two,” she wrote. “Modern-day work cultures encourage a blurring of boundaries that asks a lot of some employees who would prefer to keep things separate—particularly introverts.”

Last year, The Cut documented several Secret Santa horror stories—one woman said her boss gave her a book of sex tips—and they are indeed awful, but what I heard from those I interviewed were anecdotes of viciously mundane gifting. Kishan Purohit, a 29-year-old consultant in Mumbai, has participated in seven or eight office Secret Santas, and the least inspiring gift he got was a coffee mug with a trite motivational quote on it. “It said ‘Seize the day’ or something,” which he had no use for, not least because “I usually seize my day always.” He gave it away.