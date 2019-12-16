This level of intensity reflects a struggle in her that has nothing to do with how valid your choices are. It could be that she’s jealous that your fiancé has moved into the role she held for the past several years as the co-parent to your daughter, and she’s having difficulty dealing with this loss. Or perhaps her own experiences growing up contributed to her projection (and it is a projection) that your daughter has been so damaged by the divorce and her father’s absence that reparations must be made in the form of indulgence in order for her to have a happy childhood. It might also be that she’s still angry about your divorce and is doing everything she can to push your fiancé away in order to hold a place for your daughter’s father. Or maybe she grew up with parental absence (emotional or physical) and she’s conflating her own pain with the pain your daughter might be experiencing around her dad’s absence. Whatever it may be, it is not your responsibility to heal her by parenting the way she wants you to.

Instead, your job is to get clear about how you think and feel as a parent. Based on your letter, it sounds like in the four years you’ve known your fiancé, he and your daughter have formed a warm relationship that you feel has enriched her life. It also sounds like you believe that kids do best with clear rules and expectations rather than having free rein. (Research supports you on this.)

With that in mind, you’ll need to focus more on being your daughter’s mother than on being your mother’s daughter. This means that when your mother pressures you to do things her way, you explain that you appreciate her concern, but that you feel good about the way you’re doing things and that you don’t need to agree with each other. This also means that you don’t try to justify your position, convince her of anything, or please her. When she continues to push you (and she will), you can explain that what would be most helpful for your daughter’s well-being would be for her to give you positive feedback on what she admires about your parenting, when she feels so inclined, and to find a way to enjoy the fact that her daughter has such an involved male role model in her life; and that although you love her and want to have a close relationship with her, the more she insists on treating you like a child instead of the adult you are, the less time you’ll be spending around her—not only because it damages your relationship, but because it’s not a dynamic you want your daughter to witness.

Throughout all of this, try to remember that even when your mother is terribly upset with you, she loves you very much—she just doesn’t know how to express her love. Keep reminding yourself that her actions say more about her than about you. It will take some time, but if you make these changes, you’ll grow in your confidence as a mother, form a stronger partnership with your fiancé, create a healthy home for your daughter, and finally see how glorious true adulthood can be.

