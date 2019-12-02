Someone can be stuck in ambivalence about having kids for a variety of reasons. Sometimes people who had troubled relationships with their parents growing up are afraid of repeating those patterns, worried that they won’t know how to give their children something that they themselves didn’t get. For those whose attachment needs weren’t met, the idea of being responsible for a child can also trigger resentment that goes something like: I still haven’t gotten my own needs met, so the last thing I want to do is sacrifice my needs for someone else. Other people may have seen friends’ relationships suffer once they had children, and are afraid of losing the connection they currently have with their partner. Many people also hesitate to have kids because of the financial and professional adjustments that might be required. A therapist can help you to explore what’s going on for you, which in turn will help you know what you want.

A therapist can also help you learn to communicate more effectively, and you can start by having a conversation with your girlfriend that goes something like this: “I know you want to have a child right away, and I want you to have the opportunity to do this before it’s too late. I love you very much, but I’m not ready to make that decision yet, and I don’t imagine being ready anytime soon. I’ve decided to see a therapist to help me understand more about why this decision has been so hard for me and to get more clarity on what I really want. I also struggle sometimes to tell you how I really feel, and I want to work on that too. But all of this might take a very long time, and I want to be clear with you about that. Can we talk about where this leaves us as a couple?”

There are various possibilities here. Your girlfriend might want to try to become pregnant now—and stay in the relationship with you, knowing that you are on board as her girlfriend only, not as a co-parent. You, of course, would have to be interested in dating a woman who’s about to become a mother, and then in dating the mother of a young child—but again, not (at least initially) as a co-parent. Alternatively, your girlfriend might decide that she wants a partner who’s eager to raise a child with her, and that whether she’s pregnant or not, staying with you will prevent her from meeting a more compatible partner. Or your girlfriend might choose to be with you no matter what, knowing full well that she’ll be putting herself at risk of never having a biological child. Whatever the outcome, at least there won’t be any doubt as to where you both are on this issue.

Now is a good time to enlist a therapist’s help, because if you do ultimately become a family together, the self-awareness you’ll gain will give you a much stronger foundation to weather the challenges of raising kids. And if you split up now, you’ll go into your next relationship with the confidence to have an honest, forthright conversation early on about where you both stand on the kid question, something most people dating in their 30s are thinking about when choosing a partner. Either way, you’ll know your heart and mind better than you do now, and that will serve you well in any relationship you choose.

Dear Therapist is for informational purposes only, does not constitute medical advice, and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician, mental-health professional, or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. By submitting a letter, you are agreeing to let The Atlantic use it—in part or in full—and we may edit it for length and/or clarity.