Many other “mystery” toys have enjoyed outrageous popularity over the past century. Baseball cards, for instance, saw their peak popularity in the ’80s, and Pokémon cards, first sold in the late ’90s, are still manufactured today. While Pokémon cards do lend themselves to a playable card game, they’re also popular collector’s items, as are baseball cards (and some Happy Meal toys and Cracker Jack prizes); part of the appeal is the possibility of acquiring a rare, valuable, or special addition to one’s stash.

The point of baseball cards in their heyday wasn’t necessarily “buying this baseball-card pack and playing a memory game, or anything like that. It would just be to see if you can get your favorite player,” Parnett-Dwyer said. “My cousin really was into it, and he had binders of all his baseball cards. He wouldn’t touch them—he would just neatly organize them, and then put them on the shelf.” Similarly, L.O.L. Surprise has quickly capitalized on mystery toys’ collectible potential: As Alana Semuels wrote last year for The Atlantic, a huge incentive for buying more L.O.L. Surprise Dolls is that you might unwrap “an ultra-rare.”

One reason surprise or mystery toys may seem more notable today is because they stand in contrast to a parallel trend in toys: customization. There are many toys now that you can select to your exact taste or likeness, Parnett-Dwyer said. American Girl dolls became fully customizable in 2017, encouraging many consumers to design dolls that look like themselves, and Mattel, the longtime manufacturer of Barbie dolls, recently launched a gender-neutral doll, “playing into the idea of making things that are relatable” to different types of kids. In other words, it’s become easier than ever to purchase a toy that is precisely what a child wants, and against that backdrop, the notion of a toy’s characteristics being a surprise at the time of purchase could be an exciting change of pace to a kid.

As for why these toys have such an enduring appeal, Parnett-Dwyer believes they hit a sweet spot between total predictability and total uncertainty; the former can bore kids, and the latter can upset or scare them. Mystery toys offer a kind of controlled surprise, a way to feel excitement and anticipation, but with a limited range of possible outcomes. “If you get surprised on, like, a ride, or in a movie, it can be scary,” Parnett-Dwyer said. “The beauty of these toys is that they’re not scary. There’s no nervous anticipation, because the surprise is only going to be fun. This eliminates all [the anxiety] but still gives you that same feeling of, Oh yeah, yes, I’m really excited.”

Sheila Williams Ridge, the director of the lab school at the University of Minnesota’s Institute of Child Development, agreed, and told me that the fun of unveiling something never gets old for kids. Throughout her career, Williams Ridge has worked with preschoolers and given them materials such as bins, small boxes, paper, and tape to experiment with at “sensory tables.” Frequently, she’s seen kids use the materials for “just wrapping stuff from around the room and giving it to each other.” In these exchanges, nobody wraps anything new or unfamiliar: “They just go wrap up a block and give it to someone else, and that someone else will excitedly unwrap it and be like, ‘Oh, thank you!’ Then the block goes back on the shelf.”