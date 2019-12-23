The other thing to remember about boundaries is that they’re less effective if discussed in the heat of the moment. If your brother is saying things that upset you, and he has a predictable pattern of escalating, asking him to stop when he’s in this heightened state will only exacerbate the situation. What he wants is exactly what you want—to be heard and understood—even if he goes about it in inappropriate ways. A more productive approach might be to reach out a week or so later and ask to get together—maybe at a coffee shop, because people tend to be less volatile in public places—and when you do, to say something like “I’m really glad we’re getting together, because you’re my brother, and I know there’s been a lot of friction between us. I’ve been hurt by you in ways you may not realize, and I imagine you’ve also been hurt by me in ways I may not realize. I know we don’t agree with each other’s views on a lot of things, but I’d love to find a way to have a peaceful relationship even with these differences between us. Are you interested in that too?”

I don’t know if you’ve had this conversation with your brother in this particular way (content, tone, timing—without any mention of what you don’t like about his behavior, which only instigates an argument), but my guess is that any attempts to communicate with him have left you feeling frustrated and completely unheard.

This brings me to your issues with your parents. Cutting off contact, as you have done with your brother, is both a way to protect yourself and a cry to be heard—the only way you’ll hear me is if I leave you. But it’s not only your brother who you want to hear your pain; your parents, too, are a part of this dynamic. You seem to feel that the only way you’ll know that they hear your cry is if they cut off your brother too. But there are other ways to get them to hear you—if you’re willing to listen.

First, consider that they have their own pain, and it’s twofold: the pain of seeing how their son has struggled and the pain of seeing their daughter hurt. Second, remember that while they may have compassion for him because his behavior isn’t directed at them, that doesn’t mean they don’t also have compassion for you. Third, try not to position their love as a meritocracy—I’m the “good” sibling; they should love me more. And the corollary: Because they love me more, they should demonstrate their love by shunning the person who hurt me.

Instead, you can share your pain with them without requiring that they do, or even agree with, what you did. It’s one thing to say “I’m sad about the situation with my brother” and another to seek their explicit blessing to choose not to be in contact with him or to cut off contact themselves. You’re going to have to process your grief on your own—nothing your parents do or say will get you out of that. Meanwhile, it sounds like your parents, despite your differences, are trying to do their best by both of their children. If you can refocus your relationship with them so it’s not about how they interact with your brother but about you and the ways you three enjoy one another, you won’t keep re-wounding yourself by holding them responsible for something they can’t fix.

