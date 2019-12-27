Tom Balf: I can just hear that call. “Tommy, it’s Todd. Are there still trees up there like I remember? Because I’ve got an idea.”

Todd: Every year in New York there’s always a story in the newspaper that talks about how expensive trees are in New York. I saw one that said there was a tree on sale for $6,000. That lodged in my head.

Kevin Baker: I think that was the Rockefeller Center tree.

Just to give you a general idea of our poverty, one of our big money savers was we would go to the local Wendy’s and, with our meal, take about 500 napkins. So the apartment was full of these awful yellow-and-red napkins that we used for every possible thing.

Todd: They didn’t really fare that well against the cockroaches. Tom, how did you respond to the call?

Tom: Well, I’ve always looked to my little brother for inspiration, so I didn’t question it at all. I was probably in a totally sleep-deprived state, taking exams for my graduate classes at the time. So I thought it was a brilliant idea.

I immediately brought in my partner in crime, Donna, to see if she might be interested in taking a trip to New York City. And we reached out to another college roommate of Todd’s, Steve Chinburg, who had this special quality that made him attractive for this trip: He had a truck.

So we got in Chinburg’s truck and we headed over to the local Boy Scouts wholesaler to pick up about 25 trees at $15 a pop. I don't know what the margins are between $15 and $6,000, but it seemed like we could make a killing.

Beck: Realistically, though, what was the going rate for trees in New York City at the time?

Tom: Sixty dollars to $80 was what we were seeing. And the trees that we bought were nice. I mean, they weren’t Charlie Brown trees.

Beck: So Tom, Donna, and this other guy, Steve, went to the Boy Scouts wholesaler. You are clearly not Boy Scouts. Tell me how you made that happen.

Tom: Good catch, Julie!

Donna Heaney: When we first went in, Tom tried to buy trees and they wouldn’t sell them to him, because we had no affiliation with the Boy Scouts. So we got back in the truck and Chinburg says, “Let me try.” And he goes in and comes out, backs the truck up to the pile of trees, and loads the trees up. No question. He just went in like he owned the place and got the trees. I don’t know why they believed him and not us.

Tom: I believe he told them he was a Boy Scout leader.

Brad Anderson: One of Steve’s qualities is his easy, fluid motion through life. It’s almost like the guy was greased.

Donna: It might’ve been the lubrication of the bottle of Rumple Minze we were drinking, too.

Beck: I don’t know what that is.

Donna: It’s like peppermint schnapps. Which we consumed the entire drive to New York City.