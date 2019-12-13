Then there was this series of events in our life. We heard a woman who spoke at an event about buying a house with friends. Then we listened to a podcast, where a pastor that we loved had said he and his wife were empty-nesters, and they had decided that they shouldn’t live alone. We visited some friends at church who own a house and who rent out a lot of rooms. We had all these things happen in a row, and then one day Luke said that he was open to it.

Luke Jackson: This is all tied up with faith for me. Thinking about how I’ve grown in my faith and grown as a person—it has pretty much always been in the context of relationship. It’s other people who call out the best in us—and sometimes the worst, too—and provide opportunities for us to grow in compassion and wisdom and all these things. Being in daily contact with Deborah had really made me a better person, and I wanted that trajectory to continue.

Then I was thinking, TJ and Bethany are great, and I really like them. I think they have the spiritual maturity that it would take to be able to work out conflict and also be able to celebrate good things together. It would probably be really fun to live with them. Deborah and I had TJ and Bethany over for New Year’s brunch last year, 2018. We were enjoying large mimosas, possibly without orange juice, and we started talking to them about getting a group house together. I popped the question without actually talking to Deborah about it beforehand.

Beck: How did that conversation go? What were people’s initial reactions?

Luke: Everyone was pretty excited about it. I think Deborah fell out of her chair with surprise.

TJ Fleming: I was looking to get into the real-estate profession at the time, so it was really interesting to me. And Bethany and I loved our condo, but at the same time, we were also missing that group living. So I was interested in it for both personal and professional reasons.

Deborah: The fact that we were all excited was remarkable, but I think the more remarkable thing was that it happened. You can have a lot of conversations over New Year’s brunch that don’t go anywhere. But we started meeting together weekly. We were very transparent in sharing our finances with each other. We talked about our family plans for the future. TJ and Bethany wanted to have kids, and we’re kind of on the cusp of that. So we started hashing out what this would actually look like, and we started intentionally setting aside money.

Luke: Intentionality is something that’s marked this whole process. There’s plenty of room for spontaneity, fun, and unplanned adventures. But at the end of the day, to manage a relationship like this, you have to be thoughtful about it. I try to be clear as to what my expectations are, both to myself and to other people. That’s something all four of us have done well, that has really helped to make this be a lot more conflict-free than we thought that it might be.