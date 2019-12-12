The conversation below has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Fetters: Did you like Marriage Story? Or did it feel like work to watch it?



Kerner: No, I really liked it. Some things I do have a hard time [with], like I had a harder time watching that show Couples Therapy on Showtime. That felt like going to work. This was just so amazingly acted and complex, but also really funny.

The one thing I did find myself thinking a lot was, God, I’d love to work with them as a couple. Or, I’d love to get them into my office. Because I think they’re smart. They’re empathetic. They each have a story to tell, and they remind me of a lot of the couples I’ve worked with who have reached a point that's a call to action—to look at the marriage and its values, and recalibrate. Those couples often get better and stronger.

Fetters: So you saw this marriage as one that could have been saved, not one that necessarily had to end in divorce?

Kerner: I’ve sat with couples like that, and given them a chance to really air their inner experience, learn, and mobilize from that. So I just felt like, why are they getting divorced? Do they really need to be getting divorced right now? They’re able to go to vulnerable, tender places. They’re able to like each other; they each have their subjective experiences of what occurred in the marriage. But I felt like there was a real potential for them to hear and learn from each other. They had the capacity to learn.

Fetters: So let’s imagine that this couple, Nicole and Charlie, do come into your office—before Nicole has decided to file for divorce, but after there’s been a disagreement over Nicole’s TV pilot offer in Los Angeles, and an affair on Charlie’s part. Where do you start with them?

Kerner: I always begin with, what’s front of mind? What’s happening right now that you’re thinking about? And maybe it would be [Nicole’s] offer to go to L.A.

When I talk to couples I have a simple metaphor, which is that our relationships are kind of like houses that have a main floor and then a basement. And most of the time we’re up on the main floor, running around and waking up and dealing with our kids and going to work and dealing with family and coming home and arguing with each other and making love, or not making love. We’re often just kind of getting through one day and the next on the main floor of life. But underneath the main floor there’s a basement. Some of our more primal emotions and vulnerabilities and frailties and injuries are down there in that basement, stowed away in a quieter, more vulnerable place.

So with Nicole, I feel like this opportunity to go to L.A. is something that’s happening up on the main floor that requires a decision. But there's a real basement there for her around this. This feeling that she has spent her twenties, as I recall, kind of searching for herself, and felt that she became a passenger as he was driving. And as she said in that scene with Laura Dern, she just got smaller and smaller.