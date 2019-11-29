Beck: Was music a big part of your friendship from the start?

Jeremy Marsh: We talk music, movies, and TV a lot. At some point, we figured out that we all have similar taste in music, and that was the start of the idea to create this playlist.

Sonny: What made this playlist work was that we all have very old taste in music. We still like modern stuff, but we all have a wide range of music that we like.

Ryan: My music taste is a lot of classic rock, mainly, and Jeremy and Sonny are the same way, too. But when we made the playlist, I started bringing in stuff that I listened to with my mom when I was a kid, like jazz, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. That was something that I wanted to share.

Jeremy: I grew up listening to the radio in the car with my dad, and it was always the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s channel. At a young age, I knew all the words to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” by Billy Joel.

Beck: That’s quite a feat.

Jeremy: It doesn’t do well at parties, unfortunately. People don’t appreciate it.

As this playlist has grown, we’ve expanded beyond classic rock. There’s a lot of rap now. We’re not big on country, though I think that’s changing slowly over time. We’re becoming more open to it.

Beck: How did the playlist start? Was it always as elaborate a system as it is right now?

Ryan: I had a Spotify account [first]. Then Jeremy and Sonny both got it. That was sophomore year of high school. That same week, I made the weekly playlist, where the intention was, we would each put in 10 songs a week that we were enjoying. At the end of that first week, we decided to put the songs that we all unanimously liked into a further playlist. It was very simple at first.

Beck: Can you explain how the playlist system works now?

Sonny: Every week, each of us puts 10 songs into a playlist called “The Weekly Playlist.” We’ll listen to the songs and just get a sense of what we think of them. After that week has passed, we vote on the songs. Usually it’s over a call, but sometimes it’s over a Google doc if we don’t have the time. The person who put the song will ask, “What do you guys think of this song?” Then the other two people will vote either yes or no. If both people vote yes, that means that it has three yeses and it goes into “The Triple Entente Certified Playlist.” Then we repeat the process.

There’s also a third tier. Every once in a while, we’ll do a vote on “The Triple Entente Certified Playlist” to try to decide what the very best songs are. That’s a very long process. We’re very selective with those. So that results in a very small playlist of under 200 songs. That’s “The Best Of” playlist.

Ryan: For “The Best Of,” a song from the certified also has to have three yeses. So it basically has to receive six total votes to end up in that playlist.