Zan Romanoff: It was a complicated thing.

Miranda: I helped her with her tea. It was like a meet-cute. Later, I also set up her printer. It worked for two weeks, maybe.

Zan: Long enough for her to cement herself in our friendship. Like, “Oh Zan, you’re going to need some help.”

Miranda: When I met Zan, she had never lit her own cigarette or opened a beer or wine bottle for herself because there’d always been a boy around who was trying to make out with her who was doing those things. I just slid right into that role.

Zan: For the record, I can now do all those things.

Miranda: To give another, slightly less flattering picture of me in those first few weeks of college, I think our friendship was further cemented when I—extremely dramatically, while wearing a strapless, backless velvet dress—broke up with my high-school boyfriend over the phone. And then proceeded to drink a lot of cheap vodka. That was also two weeks in, because traditionally that is when you break up with your high-school boyfriend.

Zan: I think of the major turning point in our friendship as being when [another guy] broke up with you sophomore year and you slept on my floor for two nights in a row. So many stories about boys.

Miranda: Real gross.

Beck: What initially drew you together, and what’'s kept you together since? Are they the same things?

Zan: There was a little bit of drama in our female friend group at the beginning of freshman year, in the way that teenagers have drama. Some girls we knew had problems with Miranda, which was dumb, and all those girls are friends with her now. But our guy friends were like, “Miranda’s so cool. Miranda’s so smart.” I remember thinking, Clearly there’s something going on with this girl—she’s very polarizing. Those same girls had a problem with me, and Miranda stuck around for me at a time when basically no one else did. There’s a really strong sense of loyalty that we both have. If you’re one of my people, I’m going to stick with you. That’s one of the things that brought us together when we were younger and has definitely kept our friendship going over all these years.

Miranda: In terms of what drew me to Zan: My world when I came to college was very small and Zan was someone whose world seemed, incorrectly, a lot bigger.

The only thing I did in high school, basically, was study. I wanted to get out of California; I wanted to go to the fanciest school possible. I didn’t really listen to music. I was pretty sheltered. When I was growing up, we did not have a lot of money. I got to Yale and met people who had been having all these experiences I hadn’t had access to, and I was horribly insecure about that. Zan’s going to laugh, but Zan seemed like a person who was at ease being herself in the world. She was beautiful and brilliant and had amazing taste in books, music, and movies. I was just like, I want to know this person, and I want to be this person.