While the names vary, the festivities usually operate within a somewhat standard set of parameters: A couple gets engaged and then settles on an event space—church halls and community centers are popular because they can fit large groups of people at non-exorbitant rates. Then hundreds of people are invited to buy tickets that cover food and entertainment for the night, and donations are collected from local businesses, sometimes in the form of raffle items or catering.

There are of course variations on those elements, but the central aim of the stag and doe—beyond, of course, delivering a night of celebratory fun—is to help fund a couple’s upcoming nuptials: The events turn a profit off of revenues from ticket sales and pay-to-play games. “I’ve heard of people making 15, 16, 20 thousand dollars,” Reid told me while planning his own event.

Reid told me that his parents and his now-wife’s both had one, but none of the various experts I consulted was able to say where or when the practice originated (or even how widespread it is now).

The event, though, does have historical antecedents. Beth Montemurro, a sociology professor at Penn State University, likens them to a wedding tradition called “dollar dances.” In an email, she explained that wedding attendees line up “to take turns to dance with the bride and she (or someone nearby) would be holding a bag for dollar donations for each person to give before their turn.” Trading a modest amount of cash for a dance with the newlyweds is a practice that seems to exist, in a multitude of forms, around the world.

When I asked Claire Stewart, the author of As Long as We Both Shall Eat: A History of Wedding Food and Feasts, about stag and does, she said they reminded her of something called a “penny wedding.” Penny weddings, which date back to 16th-century Scotland, were “an early form of contributory celebration,” she writes in her book. “Wedding guests often paid a small fee (a penny), brought food, or paid admission as part of attending receptions, and often the entire town, and even strangers, attended.”

The revelry, which included games and prizes, could last for days, and Stewart noted that penny weddings generally were less a financial necessity than an excuse to bring the community together and have a good time. (Alas, they were banned by royal decree in 1687—from then on, weddings were to be conducted with more solemnity.)

These days, the community aspect of the stag and doe is just as important as it was to penny weddings. “You can look at it like a barn raising that the Amish do,” suggests Amy Alkon, an etiquette expert and the author of Good Manners for Nice People Who Sometimes Say F*ck. “This is a way—in these communities—that people show each other they’re being generous.”