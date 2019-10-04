Beck: How did you two meet?

Sabine Wood: My parents read this local newspaper, the Bellevue Reporter. They found an article that was published in it [about Book the Future]. Around this time, I had just finished trying to create a similar project with one of my friends. We both had an excess of books and we wanted to donate them. But when we talked to more people, we realized you have to be an official organization, you have to have a lot of different forms of verification. It just felt like such a big project. I was really conflicted about how to go about making any sort of difference.

When I read the article, I thought, This is really interesting. And she goes to my school. To know that there were people in my school doing things that I had dreamed about doing was really crazy to me. At first I was intimidated to reach out, but I found her on Instagram and sent her a message.

Beck: So you were first drawn to the work that Andrea was doing. After you met her, what drew you to Andrea herself? And Andrea, what drew you to Sabine?

Sabine: Andrea was so energetic about the work she was doing. At our school, there are a lot of people who end up feeling less passionate about whatever work they're doing because they're just doing it for a college application, or because someone else told them to. I was really excited because this wasn't one of those projects. I could tell that Andrea is the kind of person who puts energy into things not just because she has to do them, but because she wants to do them well. Also, it was really fun to meet someone else who was interested in reading, and who has read similar things.

Beck: Were there certain books that you bonded over?

Andrea: Harry Potter, obviously, and also a lot of young-adult fantasy novels, like The Infernal Devices.

Sabine: I like to read contemporary fiction, but I also really like young-adult literature, so Andrea and I were able to bond over that.

Andrea: When I appeared in the local newspaper, a lot of people at our school reached out to me, but I wasn't as keen on partnering with them, because I could tell that they weren't so much passionate about literacy as they were about doing something. When Sabine reached out, I was really excited because she first introduced herself by talking about her passion for books and for literacy.

Sabine: Growing up, I moved houses maybe twice a year; I've moved around 14 times. It was hard initially to make friends. It was easier for me to read because you can take books with you anywhere. And if you're ever just sitting by yourself, if you have a book, it makes everything easier.

I experienced really different cultures. Here in Washington, people expect that they're going to try to get into a really nice college. But I also went to a public school in Dallas where people didn't expect to put a lot of effort into school. I realized that [some people there] weren't able to express their emotions, because they had never seen someone else express their emotions in a healthy way. Reading books helped me see how people could healthily express their emotions; people who didn't have access to books from a young age [might not] have that. Even just reading a fiction novel where the characters act that way, it really makes a big difference in how you act later on in life.