Now, is your decision understandable? Absolutely. Your life has been turned upside down emotionally, logistically, and financially—all while the one person who would normally be there for you (your partner) is unable to help. The caregiving is physically exhausting (especially if you’re also working full-time), the finances stressful, and the grief—of watching your partner’s very essence disappear—harrowing. There are other losses, too—of friendships, social activities, someone to watch Netflix or eat dinner with, someone to be intimate with.

What you’re experiencing is a disorienting kind of limbo—your partner is there but not “there.” She’s alive, but lives in a care facility and may not even know who you are. People who judge you may say to you, “What about your wedding vows?” and cite the concept of “’til death do us part.” But the thing about insidious diseases like your ex-wife’s is that they rob you of your partner while she’s still alive.

Few people can handle this alone. Some caregiver-partners find support groups helpful because they can talk to others who are going through a similar ordeal and are more likely to understand their feelings and experiences. Some choose not to date, while others realize that not only do they deeply crave a “present” partner, but also that having one provides emotional and practical support, making them much better caregivers to their spouses. Even those who are sick and in care facilities sometimes start relationships of their own too—perhaps they don’t remember that they’re married, or perhaps they’re simply lonely and want companionship and connection—just like their partners at home do.

This doesn’t mean the couple has stopped loving each other. In fact, you’re very lovingly seeing your ex-wife daily and taking care of her needs. And just as you’re dealing with your losses, your son is dealing with his, and your ex-wife’s family are dealing with theirs—all in their own ways. They may not be able to understand your choices, but all you can do is explain to them that in order to survive this tragic circumstance and also be the best possible partner to your ex-wife, this is the choice you’ve made. And when you do talk to your son—with curiosity and compassion—you’ll also be there to hear from him what it’s like for him to lose his mother in this way, and what his needs are.

Perhaps what you’ll find in these conversations is that they are convinced that they would have made a different decision, but the truth is they can’t really know unless they’ve been there themselves. And even if that were the case, what feels right for one person in this sort of situation doesn’t have to be what feels right for you. You might face some people’s disapproval, but you deserve to care for yourself—in whatever form works best for you—as you care for your ex-wife.