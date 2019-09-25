In the United States, on average, women spend upwards of an hour more per day than men do on various domestic responsibilities, and tend to bear the mental load of seeing to it that those tasks are completed. Much of this work is physically taxing, and has further-reaching impacts as well, taking a toll on relationships and, in the case of child care, women’s earning potential.

Most men have not been sent the message—by their parents, by their peers, by society—that housework is their responsibility. That’s a possible explanation for why, even though American men have a half hour more free time each day than American women, they still do less housework.

Many women are consistently frustrated by how the burden of housework gets divvied up. “It’s always me asking him and him somehow doing me a ‘favor’ by agreeing to do this for me. Not for him, not for the house—for me,” says Shay Raviv, a 30-year-old design researcher in the Netherlands. “He says, ‘You’re always telling me what to do,’ and then I say, ‘But if I don’t, it doesn’t get done.’ I’m tired of it.” Indeed, all of the (straight) women I interviewed for this article said that their partners didn’t seem to notice or mind as much as they did when their home was unclean or untidy; the women therefore took the lead on domestic work, while their partners needed to be cajoled into doing it. A wage like the one my husband paid me could be one way to avoid that dynamic.

The idea that domestic work should be compensated has historical precedent: In 1898, Charlotte Perkins Gilman, an American writer and feminist, wrote Women and Economics, arguing that caregiving should be done by paid specialists (both men and women), to make it accessible to everyone, rather than only those with a mother or wife at their disposal.

Almost a century later, in the 1970s, an Italian movement called Wages for Housework made its way to the United States. The movement petitioned the government to pay women for domestic work, arguing that it was central to the economy: How, without mothers and wives, would male workers make it out of the house, fed and ready for work?

Of course, the government was unmoved, and Wages for Housework eventually fizzled out. If any countries had adopted its proposal, their economies would look a lot different. For instance, the British government estimated that its residents performed £1.24 trillion worth of domestic work in 2016—roughly 63 percent of the United Kingdom’s GDP that year.

Instead, the idea of paying women for housework was overshadowed by a brand of feminism that urged women to seek liberation in work outside the home. These modern-day feminists might point out that a salary for housework risks further cementing it as “women’s work,” and even obliging them to do more of it.

There are more practical concerns as well. Most notably: Who would pay? I happened to live with a partner who could afford to pay me for five or so hours a week. But this is a luxury, and not one that could likely become policy.