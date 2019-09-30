People make all kinds of very personal compromises to be with a person they love—they move to cities that aren’t their favorite; they inherit stepchildren they may struggle with or in-laws who drive them crazy; they live with the fact that their partner travels for work a great deal and often has to miss birthdays or holidays. And sometimes a person makes peace with not having kids if she falls in love with someone who doesn’t want them.

Now, that’s a different scenario from staying with a partner who truly isn’t right for her because she fears not meeting anyone else. Healthy relationships require open communication, and you have reason to wonder about her boyfriend’s refusal to discuss his divorce with your daughter. I say “wonder” because you don’t have enough context to fully understand this one piece of secondhand information. For example, he may be hiding something from her or avoiding commitment, but it’s also possible that he won’t discuss the divorce because of the way your daughter interacts with him about it. Maybe she doesn’t understand what he’s going through emotionally (his grief or sadness or anger) as he ends his marriage and he feels criticized rather than supported when he brings up the divorce. Maybe she demands that he say or do certain things when communicating with his wife, thus overstepping her role in the dissolution of their marriage. Maybe she insists on telling him what he should be getting in their divorce settlement or demonizes his wife whenever the topic of the divorce comes up. In other words, she may have trouble hearing him agenda-free, the way you may struggle to hear your daughter agenda-free—and that may be why he doesn’t talk to her about it.

You won’t really know what’s going on in this relationship until you’re ready to listen, without interjecting “Yes, I know, but what about…” You might want to start by asking her to tell you about what she likes about her partner, and some of the fun they have together. Let her know that you relate to how much better life seems when you go to sleep at night next to someone you love—and that she must really value having that in her life right now. Ask her about the good things in the relationship and delight in her joy, because her joy is as real as your concern. If you make room between the two of you for a more balanced view of the relationship, both of you may be better able to tolerate the nuances of your relationships that feel so threatening to each of you right now (for you, her happiness with her boyfriend; for her, your worries about him).

Sometimes when people are given the opportunity to talk openly in a safe and trusting context, they hear themselves more clearly, and they feel that an emotional burden they have been carrying alone has lifted. Once she realizes that you’re really there to understand and listen, you might at some point—perhaps in this conversation, or likely in another—say something like “I wonder what it’s like for you, not knowing what’s going on with the divorce. How are you feeling about that?” She may justify what her boyfriend is doing with whatever line of reasoning he gave her, or she may acknowledge that she finds this dynamic challenging or anxiety-provoking. Again: Just listen. The more you listen, the more inclined she’ll be to share with you—and more important, the more she’ll be able to hear herself.