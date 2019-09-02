Anonymous

Of course, we all go through tough periods in our lives, and many people find it helpful to talk with friends or family about their struggles. But it sounds like your sister has become what therapists call a “help-rejecting complainer.” For help-rejecting complainers, complaining is a way of being. They find comfort in going on ad nauseam about their plight, while giving excuse after excuse about why any suggested course of action won’t make matters any better. They don’t want help; they want your sympathy, and validation for their perception that they’re being treated unfairly and that there’s nothing they can do to improve their situation. And since they aren’t interested in solutions or talking about something else, help-rejecting complainers tend to sap the energy of people who care about them.

Why do some people do this? Many people who relate in this way suffer from an underlying depression, and depression distorts their thinking and makes them feel helpless. People who are depressed also tend to feel lonely, unheard, or unseen, particularly in their pain. They want to connect with others, but if they are also help-rejecting complainers, that can create a vicious cycle. They push people away, then they don’t feel heard, so they complain even more, which pushes people farther away. But for the complainer, this is actually a reward: She’s just gotten something else to complain about.

To break this cycle, there are a few things you can do. First, pointing out that her negativity might be pushing people away won’t help. Help-rejecting complainers don’t see themselves as negative people; they see everything out there as negative, and they’re simply reacting to it. (That’s why if you suggest therapy, which can be very effective for help-rejecting complainers, she’ll reject that suggestion, too.) What your sister wants most is to feel heard, so when she complains about her children or friends or boss, the best thing you can do is validate what she’s saying, but in a particular way. Instead of just saying, “Oh, that’s too bad that your children don’t call enough,” your job is to over-validate her position.

For instance, you can say: “Your children are so ungrateful. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have such utterly selfish children.” Or: “Your friends are horrible for not wanting to see you more often. And they sound like absolute narcissists, talking about themselves instead of asking after you. I’m so sorry you have such inconsiderate friends.” Or: “It’s unconscionable that your friends won’t set you up on dates. They have absolutely no regard for how lonely you are. If the situation were reversed, I know you’d be setting them up on dozens of dates with eligible men you know.” Or: “Your boss should be fired. I can’t believe that HR doesn’t have a file of complaints. It’s terrible that there’s absolutely nothing you can do to make things better at work. I feel so bad for you that you have to spend the rest of your life in a miserable job.”