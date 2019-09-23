Read: Why it feels so terrible to drop your kid at college

“Of the close relationships that people form in their lifetime, parent-child relationships are typically among the most enduring,” wrote the psychologists Christin Köber and Tilmann Habermas in a longitudinal study published last year on how people’s conceptions of their parents change as they age. Analyzing responses from 114 participants in four age groups spanning from 8 to 69, Köber and Tilmann found that the older they get, the more likely people are to perceive their parents as “individuals beyond their nurturing role.” People’s “understanding of parents”—the notion of them as real people—was found to be low during one’s late teens and 20s, after which it increases through late adulthood. Negative evaluations of one’s parents are especially common during adolescence. “This is partly because adolescents strive for emancipation from parents in order to establish social autonomy and their own personal identity,” Köber and Tilmann wrote.

During and right after the traditional college years, that adversarial posture starts to recede as students begin to “perceive their parents as complex individuals with weaknesses,” the scholars suggested. At the same time, as the authors of a separate longitudinal study note, parents may decide to “relinquish some degree of control over their offspring’s behaviors.” Because much of the tension that besets a teenager’s relationship with her parents stems from her sense of repressed autonomy, the newfound independence may help remedy that tension.

Of course, many young adults can’t or don’t attend college: As of April 2019, roughly three in 10 high-school graduates ages 16 to 24 weren’t pursuing a postsecondary education, according to federal data. These emerging adults will likely experience their own transition in their relationship to their parents—perhaps abruptly if they move away from home and become financially independent, perhaps in a gradual way similar to college students if they continue living with their parents but earn their own money.

Many of today’s emerging adults who do pursue college, meanwhile, are attaining independence from their parents more slowly than their predecessors did. Over the past decade or so, parents have assumed a more hands-on role in their kids’ college experiences—a trend that’s helped to popularize the helicopter-parent stereotype and may elongate students’ pathway to full-fledged autonomy. Instead of students announcing, ‘I got into college!,’ the parents are announcing, ‘We got into college!’” says Duncan, who’s worked at Meredith, a women’s college, for a little more than a decade as a professor and adviser.

By playing a more active role in their kids’ college life, parents may be changing the progression of that relationship, and delaying the distance that can breed understanding. In his forthcoming book, Failure to Launch: Why Your Twentysomething Hasn’t Grown Up … And What to Do About It, the clinical psychologist Mark McConville, who specializes in emerging adults, cautions parents against instilling in their kids the assumption that they’ll always be around to solve problems. This attitude can prompt a child to always take for granted her parents financial and material support, McConville argues—a tendency he suggests is the common denominator across all the “struggling transitioners” he’s worked with and writes about.