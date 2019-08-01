Read: The job of campaigning is extremely family-unfriendly

Let’s start with the headline, as Gillibrand did: “Congress Is Subsidizing Deterioration of Family.” That headline, like the rest of the piece, makes no mention of women or mothers—just of parents and the family unit. The wording of a sentence about “evad[ing] personal responsibility” refers to “a couple,” not “a mother.” Elsewhere, he speaks broadly of “Americans—especially members of my generation.” The responsibility-dodging parent is, in the op-ed, left ungendered.

Biden did clarify, in comments to a newspaper reporter at the time, that he didn’t “care whether in a modern marriage you want the man or the woman to take that responsibility. That has to be resolved by each couple individually.” Which suggests that his omission of the words mother and women in the op-ed was intentional.

But it seems like the implication, in 1981, would have been assumed to be that the responsibility of looking after kids fell to mothers. The percentage of women who worked had risen steadily in the preceding decades, and it’s not hard to read Biden as accusing them of abandoning their domestic post.

When I talked about the op-ed with Elise Chor, a political-science professor at Temple University who studies early-childhood education, she said she couldn’t tell whether Biden was being “pretty careful not to say ‘women,’” or whether he figured a reader at the time would have taken it as “an implicit assumption” that women were at fault. But of his clarifying comments to the newspaper reporter, she said, “At least he was thinking about [the issue of gender], which was probably a lot more than other people at the time.”

She also noted, however, that if he did have women in mind when he wrote the article, “it didn’t seem to quite occur to him that women might want to work to have a sense of achievement. But that being said, I don’t think this is a particularly odd [attitude], especially given the time.”

Biden is probably the only person who can truly settle the question of what he meant, and my requests to his campaign for more information went unanswered. Meanwhile, Meredith Kelly, Gillibrand’s spokesperson, wrote to me in an email,“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to read between the lines and understand which parent was most likely to stay out of the workplace in 1981—and even today—if affordable childcare isn’t available.”

Putting aside the issue of gender for a moment, Biden does separately make an interesting—in the sense that it is not often heard today—argument that American families should look after their own instead of paying others to do so for them. “The day-care centers and nursing homes blossoming across the American landscape are monuments to our growing unwillingness to accept personal responsibility for those to whom we owe the most—our children, our parents and our grandparents,” he writes.