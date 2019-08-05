Eventually, the police found you, and suddenly there was another loss. First you lost contact with your mother, and then your father, who had been your only parent for the past several months, was gone—in jail. You may also have had other caregivers to whom you became attached while in hiding (say, while your dad was working), and now those connections were cut off, too. All this is to say, it sounds like a chaotic situation that would have been hard for a young child to go through.

Why does any of this matter all these decades later? Because unmetabolized feelings come out in other ways—in a barb at your mom, in an idealization of your dad, in a sense of guilt around not meeting your mom’s needs, and maybe in ways you can’t anticipate right now in your future roles as a husband and perhaps a father. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that you’re seeking help now—as you contemplate marriage—around issues with your mom that you say have been present since you were a teenager. Part of you must know that it’s important at this point in your life to understand yourself and your relationship with your family on a different level.

To that end, I wonder what your understanding is of why your dad kidnapped you. He may have had good reasons for wanting to have full custody of you, but that’s different from stealing you and leaving your mother to wonder whether she’d ever see you again. Was he trying to save you from something and, if so, what? Or was this more about him—was he worried he wouldn’t get to see you as often as he hoped to after the divorce? Has your dad ever taken responsibility for what he did, or apologized to your mom (or you) for what he put you both through? Do you know how he feels now about that period in your lives and the decision he made?

Similarly, have you ever, as an adult, talked with your mom about what was going on for her during those three months—not knowing where her son was, if he was safe, if he was struggling without his mother, if she’d ever find her child? Does she understand why your father kidnapped you—what drove him to such a desperate measure—and what part she may have played in the acrimonious family dynamic that preceded it?

And then there’s the big blank in your own story. What was your life like during those three months? What were you told about why you were living in a new state without any contact with your mother? How did you take the news? Did you miss your mom? Did you live with anyone else—relatives? friends?—or was it just you and your dad? Were you in preschool during the day, and how did you adjust? What happened when the police found you? Was the sentence for kidnapping really just “a few weeks” in jail? (Sentences for kidnapping tend to be quite a bit longer, at least today.)

This is a piece of your history, yes, but also a piece of the present. No matter the answers to these questions, having them will allow you to know the truth of your life (without being afraid of it) and still love both parents for who they really are (without being afraid of hurting either of them). And this in turn will help you to express your needs with both parents in a more constructive way.