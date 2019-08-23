Gary went to a different college. He’s a little bit older than us. Randy, Rick, and I kept in touch with one another for the years after college. We stayed up on each other’s kids and lives and all that. And Gary’s life kept intersecting with ours. There would be all of these gatherings for our denominational events or humanitarian things we were involved in, and Gary was always present at these things.

One day we were all sitting around the dining-room table at Randy’s house, saying, “Here we are, adults, well into our careers, and we’re still interested in getting into these big ideas. How do we do this on a more intentional level, so that it isn’t just something that happens whenever we end up in the same vicinity? How do we make this a part of our calendar?” And that’s where what we call “the Jebus conference” began.

Beck: Why is it called the Jebus conference?

Rick Power: Well, the year was 2001. There had been a recent episode of The Simpsons where Homer Simpson made a pledge to public television that he couldn’t pay, so he was rescued by a pastor and sent off to the South Pacific to be a missionary. And, on the way there, he was screaming and crying, “I’m not a missionary. I don’t even believe in Jebus.” But then in the same breath he’s praying, “Please help me. Save me, Jebus.”

Also, at that time, there was a very serious scholarly group called the Jesus Seminar. We decided that given the makeup of the four of us, there was no way we could call ourselves anything really serious or sanctimonious. So, instead of Jesus, it became Jebus.

Beck: So how did the Jebus conference come together? Was there something that you felt was missing in your lives that this could fill?

Gary Morsch: I really look at life from a very existential point of view—why am I here? I was never interested in success from the standpoint of Western values of assets, money, property, and all of that. Meeting these guys, I felt a kindred spirit.

Before our group got started, boy, I was asking myself some big questions about life. One of my sayings is, “What am I going to be when I grow up?” Even though I’m 68 and these guys are 64 and 65, I will still joke with them, “What are you going to be when you grow up?” Because we’re still growing.

Randy Beckum: I’ve been a missionary, I’ve been a pastor, I’ve been a college chaplain. My focus has been on spiritual formation. Doing my theology study in seminary, I had an aversion to getting my beliefs neatly packaged, put in a shoebox under my bed, and then going on with my life. This group has been a lifeline for me to continue to stretch and to rethink. It pushes me, makes me more inclusive, more flexible, and more understanding of people.

Beck: What is the format of the group? I understand that there’s a reading list, and you always travel somewhere together.