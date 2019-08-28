For most women who came of age in the latter half of the 20th century, then, straight-legged and high-waisted jeans were pretty much always a cool, or at the very least perfectly normal, thing to wear out into the world. But it makes perfect sense that the term mom jeans would come about as a pejorative at a time when high-waisted, loose-fitting jeans looked particularly conservative compared with what trendy young women were wearing. As Beth Montemurro, a sociology professor at Penn State University at Abington who researches gender and sexuality over the life course, told me, many stereotypes about moms and motherhood serve to desexualize mothers. “There seems to be a separation between the identities of ‘woman’ and ‘mother,’” Montemurro said, and an expectation that “a mother is a particular type of woman whose focus is on her children, or should be … and often she’s expected to be an example of modesty, particularly for her daughters.” (This is despite the fact that sex and motherhood are, in most cases, necessarily linked, she added.)

The stereotype is so powerful that linking something to motherhood can extinguish its sex appeal pretty quickly. Mom haircuts, mom sneakers—phrases like these call to mind an image of “somebody who’s not necessarily with it,” Montemurro said, enough so that MILF and cool mom have emerged as descriptors that signify an exception to the norm of unsexy, uncool motherhood.

Fashion, however, is both a cycle and a pendulum, McClendon noted: Trends come, go, and later come around again. Many fashion trends simply boil down to the exact opposite of what was just trendy. The ultra-low-rise, flared jeans popular among women in the 2000s harked back to the jeans of the late ’60s, so it was only a matter of time before jeans began to once again look more like the high-waisted, straight-legged jeans of the late ’70s and ’80s. But this time there was a phrase for that silhouette—and today, brands such as Zara, Madewell, H&M, Levi’s, Reformation, and Topshop all sell a high-waisted, straight-legged, rigid-denim product advertised explicitly as a “mom jean.”

Many industry analysts and observers attribute the resurgence of the mom jean, and other formerly uncool items such as fanny packs and “dad sneakers,” to the semi-ironic “normcore” trend that arose in the mid-2010s. “Clothes that were otherwise considered frumpy 10 years ago are now being picked up and championed,” McClendon said, “as a sort of rebuke, but in a tongue-in-cheek way.”

But McClendon suggested that there’s more driving the shift toward modest, comfortable, practical clothing than playful irony. After the 2016 election and the national reckoning with powerful men’s sexual misconduct sparked by the #MeToo movement, she began to notice a clear “shift away from extremely sexy clothes, toward a more unisex style,” she told me. She saw women ditch their stilettos for designer sneakers and their dresses for tailored suits. “The tight clothes, the high heels—there was this general sense of Why am I wearing these things?” As the national mood sobered, McClendon noted, the body-punishing, form-fitting extremes to which high-profile women pushed their looks in the 2000s (McClendon pointed to Lady Gaga and her famously tall heels as an example) gave way to androgynous shapes and looks that prioritized comfort. Today, the zeitgeist-iest young pop star of the moment is 17-year-old Billie Eilish, “who wears very large, oversized clothing that’s completely body-obscuring and unisex,” she added.