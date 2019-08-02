Jimmy: I've never lost that skill either.

Gary: We went to [see] a place with some real-estate lady. She shows us this room that's about the size of my dining room now. It's got two beds, some little kitchen thing with a hot plate, and a tiny bathroom. I think, This is ridiculous. We can't possibly stay here. Then the lady says, “Well, you'll also be sharing it with several young girls that are living in the house.” Jimmy and I both looked at each other, and we just said, “We'll take it.” It’s the best decision I ever made in my life, and I made it in about one second.

Windsor Green: I had been [on Cape Cod] the year before with my girlfriend from high school. Linda; Mary Jane, who is no longer with us; and another woman named Becky lived right across the driveway, so we got to know each other that way in 1970. They called me up [the next year] and said, "Hey, you want to come back to the Cape? We met these really cool sisters.”

Debbie Mourey: Dianne and I are sisters, and the way we got there was [through] our friend Mary Jane. She had this head of hair that was long and curly … She was positively magnetic. The glue, the linchpin between all of us, is Mary Jane. The other person who's not on the call —who is with us in spirit —is Windsor’s sister, Breezy.

Beck: Gary and Jimmy were in a separate apartment and then you all were in the main house, is that correct?

Windsor: Yeah. Four of us were in a two-bedroom house and then there was another side apartment like Gary and Jimmy’s that the owner's daughter lived in. We didn't connect with her much.

Linda Eichenfeld: I actually didn't live at the Owl House. I came and visited.

Beck: Can you describe the house to me? Why is it called the Owl House, and why are you the Owl House Gang?

Debbie: The house was this little tiny shoebox place. Dianne and I had one room, and then the two other sisters, Windsor and Breezy, were in the other bedroom. The landlord loved owls. Everywhere in this house was some kind of owl figurine. Everywhere you looked there was an owl. It was known as the Owl House. So we started laughing about being owls and hooting and all of that. I haven't heard one single hoot yet, so I'm disappointed.

Dianne Marino: Hoo! Hoo!

Linda: Hoo-hoo-hoo!

Debbie: Thank you very much.

Dianne: I remember there were owl ashtrays, owl hand towels, photograph prints … There were owls everywhere.

Jimmy: You couldn't walk anywhere for more than two seconds without finding an owl sitting on some shelf or mantle or whatever. It was amazing.

Beck: How did you all get close after you moved in?

Jimmy: Once we all moved in, we were pretty close to begin with—like three inches of wall away from everybody. It was close quarters, but it was comfy. I've never been with a group of people that was so easy to talk to.