In your case, you’re sad that your friend isn’t really “living,” but imagine how that might sound to her when, in fact, she’s living in exactly the way that makes sense to her right now. Would you do it differently? Maybe. But you can’t know for sure unless you find yourself in the same situation. More important, the way you’d choose to spend your time doesn’t have to be the way she does.

Many people with cancer have told me that they were, in fact, bothered by something a friend said or did or felt, but didn’t have the emotional bandwidth to confront the friend and instead simply withdrew. Others brought up the unhelpful behavior to the friend, but ended up soothing the friend and taking care of the friend’s feelings instead of the other way around, and left the interaction with a sense of resentment. Very sick people don’t want to have to make others feel better about the fact that they’re dying.

All of that said, your friend has told you that there was no issue between you; assuming that is the case, she may nevertheless feel a need for distance. Some people with late-stage cancer have told me that even when their friends are there in ways that feel supportive and nonjudgmental, they just don’t want to face healthy people. You mention a major life event that you want to share with your friend, but she may not have room for anyone else’s concerns given how profound hers are. If the change in your life was a positive one, she may struggle to feel happy for you, and that in turn may cause her to feel guilt and shame. If the change was a tough one, that too could be hard for her, in that it may make her wish to have smaller problems. It’s not that there’s a pain contest—it’s simply that people who are dying often envy those who get to live, in the same way that people who want a child or partner and don’t have one may have trouble listening to friends’ concerns about their own children or partners. Terminally ill people still love and care for their friends, but their friends’ concerns can be too painful to bear.

Finally, your friend may feel self-conscious about her physical decline. Many people don’t want to be remembered as emaciated, bald, frail, in pain, and perhaps bedridden or unable to get to the bathroom on their own. Sometimes the fear they read on their friends’ faces when these friends see these physical changes triggers their own already tremendous fear. You say that your friend is a very private person; as close as you are, letting you see her this way may make her feel too exposed and vulnerable.

Of course, I understand your heartbreak, not only because you miss your friend’s presence in your daily life right now, but because you don’t have the opportunity to grieve this tremendous loss with her in a way that you would find meaningful. You may also feel frustrated that you can’t help your friend in this terrible time, but remember, she’s telling you what the best way is to help her—and you’re doing it. The task is to figure out what would help you while also respecting her wishes.