Katrina Chapman: Amazing purchases.

Andrea: Amazing purchases, terrible for my balance. There are other characters I want to cosplay, but right now I can’t see myself focusing on anyone except Black Widow. Throughout my whole life, Black Widow has been really, really important to me. She has been influential and inspiring, helping me become my best self and deal with a lot of very personal things, like being around a group of men in pretty much every job I’ve had, being the sole woman. And [she helps] me accept my flaws and regrets. I’ve always tried to show my passion for her with writing, but since getting into cosplay I’ve realized that it’s even more empowering to get into her literal shoes.

Beck: So you were a fan of Black Widow even before the Marvel movies, from back in the comics?

Stephanie Crets: I think we all were. I guess I’ve been cosplaying before I even realized it was cosplay. For Halloween, I would always want to [dress up as] a video-game character who was really obscure, and no one knew what I was. Then I discovered conventions. I was 14, I think, when I went to my first one. My grandma would help me make [my costumes], because she was a seamstress and really good at sewing. I didn’t do Black Widow until the Avengers movie came out [in 2012].

Kind of like Andrea, I’ve always gravitated towards Black Widow. The news industry is a lot of men, and you are the only girl in a lot of rooms. She gives me a lot of confidence. In my brain sometimes I’m like, What would Nat do in this situation? And her character has brought me to people like Katrina and Andrea.

Katrina: I didn’t actually start cosplaying Natasha until early 2018. I had been wanting to put together the costume for so long, but it wasn’t something I felt comfortable doing. I was coming at this from a place of I just had a kid, and the idea of getting into that costume … I mean Scarlett Johansson did it, but I am not Scarlett Johansson. But I ended up doing it for one of the most amazing conventions of my life, and it led me to the charity I work with now. [I dress up as] Natasha and go into hospitals and cancer centers. I get to step into her shoes all the time now, and it’s definitely something I’ve drawn strength from in so many parts of my life. Especially being in the fitness world where I’m around a lot of dudes, some of whom aren’t super fun to work with.

Beck: How did you get to know each other? Is it normal for people who play the same character to know each other?

Stephanie: No, I don’t think so. In my experience, I feel like it was always a competition: “Oh, they’re cosplaying the same person as you. Ugh, get away from them.” Or at conventions: “We already have this character in this picture; you can’t be in it.”