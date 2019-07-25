The real-life practices of adoption, for starters, have evolved in such a way that many of the stereotypes baked into the “You’re adopted” insult are now obsolete. Among those unfamiliar with adoption, it may be popularly believed that families often withhold from their adopted children the fact of their adoptee status, for example. But the consensus among adoption experts and adoptive families now is that adopted children should be told as early as possible.

Read: What happens when parents wait to tell a child he’s adopted

Experts also sometimes recommend to adoptive families that they place the emphasis on the happy ending of the adoption story—the completion or betterment of the family that has adopted the child—rather than on the part in which the birth parent or parents relinquished her. Some research has shown that adoptees who believe that they were “chosen” or rescued by their adoptive families, or that some element of destiny was at work, actually report higher levels of self-esteem than do some of their non-adopted peers. This is not, of course, always how adoption works; parents do not necessarily always literally choose the child they adopt from a broader selection of options. Still, nowadays, “I think that’s the confusion for actual adopted children,” Goldberg says. Actual adopted children often believe that they were predestined or ended up where they were meant to be, and that that sets them apart from their peers who were born into their families—where “it’s more like ‘you get what you get,’” Goldberg adds with a laugh.

Baden also notes that the impressions of adoption that people get from pop culture tend to be that adoptees are either special or defective; superheroes or “bad seeds” with troubled or tragic pre-adoption backgrounds, or a mix of the two (see: Clark Kent of Superman and the titular characters of Jessica Jones, the Hercules myth, and Dexter, respectively). Many popular adoption story lines also involve the family keeping the adoption a secret from the adoptee (see: Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin, Jon Snow on Game of Thrones).

In the past half century, however, adoptions in the United States have evolved from mostly “closed” to mostly “open.” As Goldberg notes, with the structural openness has come “communicative openness,” in which adoptive families don’t just maintain contact with the biological family, but also talk freely both at home and in public about the adoption. So although “You’re adopted” can be a way of suggesting someone has a sketchy or tragic past life that has been concealed from them by their parents, in reality, more adoptees than ever before know their birth relatives and can attest to their relative normalcy and humanity.

Perhaps counterintuitively, then, the people most likely to try to wound others with a “You’re adopted”—and those most likely to be wounded by that implication—are those who aren’t adopted, or who aren’t familiar with how adoptions work in real life. Kids who are adopted, or adults who were adopted as kids in the past 50 years or so, whose parents raised them in accordance with modern best practices, tend to be able to deflect the insult or let it sail right over their heads, Goldberg adds. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m adopted. And?’”