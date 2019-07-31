The population trends of the rest of the century will also alter the texture of family life. As the fertility rate declines in many parts of the world, families will get smaller. This means children will tend to have fewer siblings, and parents can invest more of their resources and attention in each child, perhaps paying more to send them to a better school, notes Parfait Eloundou-Enyegue, a professor of development sociology at Cornell University. “And also, the culture moves in the direction in which the families become nuclear rather than extended,” he added. “So in Africa, for instance, you have extended family systems where people would live with cousins and in-laws.” In many households, that family structure might start to give way to a smaller one.

There are emotional consequences to this—people without many relatives may struggle to find familial companionship—as well as economic ones. Large extended families, Eloundou-Enyegue noted, are effective at diffusing financial responsibilities, since family members can help each other out. “As families shrink, we have to think about that dimension of economic welfare: How do we manage risk?,” he said.

When Eloundou-Enyegue thinks about the coming demographic shifts, he also wonders how they will alter the world’s cultural centers of gravity. “Because the young shape a lot of the large segments of the culture—let's say, artistic culture, or sports culture—it would be interesting to see where most of the young people [will be],” he said. According to his calculations based on the UN’s data, the proportion of all humans on Earth under the age of 25 who live in Asia will drop from 56 percent to 37 percent between next year and 2100. Meanwhile, Africa’s share of the global population of young people will shoot up, from 25 percent to 48 percent. (The proportion living in the rest of the world will not fluctuate much.)

Amid all this, the planet itself will change too. “We've done a whole bunch of damage to the environment,” said Vogl of the effects of the global population’s precipitous rise in the 20th century. When I asked him how concerned he is about the environmental toll of further growth, he said, “I’m pretty worried, mostly by the total inability of the global political apparatus to grapple with this issue and to try to find solutions.”

Unfortunately, the demographic changes of the 21st century will not do much to help matters. Eloundou-Enyegue pointed out that the problems that come up—whether they have to do with the environment, shifting family structures, or any number of other things—will hit different countries and regions at different times. “Just looking at the average global picture is a statistical simplification, because the world is really, really diverse in terms of the [fertility] rates that we have now,” he said. And since the leveling off of the population by around 2100 will arrive incrementally across countries, and not all at once, “that may make it difficult to have a uniform debate or consensus about what the situation is and what the remedies are.” Uniform consensus has never been humanity’s strong suit, but at least we have the rest of the century to prepare for what’s ahead.

