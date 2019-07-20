“They were go-getters and high achievers, used to being pretty assertive in life. And some of the women talked to me about how because they were so assertive in life, they wanted the opportunity to feel like they were wanted or chosen, the opportunity to ‘play the girl’ [in the proposal].” In other words, some of the women Lamont spoke to were so used to pursuing what they wanted in their personal and professional lives that a proposal presented a rare opportunity to be pursued instead. “Ritualized moments seem to be where they really wanted gender norms reinforced, because those are turning-point moments that sent a message about the relationship in their minds,” Lamont said.

Proposals are a ritualized moment in which society’s mixed messages about women’s roles in relationships seem to collide, with especially confusing results. “On the one hand, women are being told ‘be empowered, take the lead in your relationship.’ On the other hand, they’re also being told, ‘if you take the lead in your relationship and you’re pushing engagement, it’s because he’s not really committed. He doesn’t really love you enough to commit,’” Lamont said. Men, as the stereotype would have it, don’t like commitment, and as a result, Lamont found that women worried about being pitied if they were the ones who ‘had to’ propose to their male partners. “[They worried] that people would think their partner didn’t really love them, and that they wouldn’t have the right story to tell their friends,” Lamont said. “That their friends would be like, Oh, that’s too bad.”

That said, Lamont found that although the women she spoke were uninterested in doing the actual proposing, they often took an active role in planning out the moment in less visible, behind-the-scenes ways. “People were planning their proposals together,” she said. One woman Lamont spoke to who had helped plan her male partner’s proposal to her jokingly called it “surprise-ish.”

When confronted with the idea of a woman proposing marriage, “the heterosexual men I spoke to did not seem to care,” Lamont said. Sure, it’s possible that because they were being interviewed they wanted to project open-mindedness. Several of the men she spoke to, however, seemed to have never considered the idea before, and when they did, found no real objection to it. “[They’d say,] ‘Yeah, I guess that’s okay with me,’ or ‘I would be fine with that,’” she said. “I don’t think they felt it reflected on them in the same way [women felt it reflected on them].”

Many modern heterosexual partnerships do have notably different gender and power dynamics than they did just a few generations ago. “Men have tripled the amount of hands-on childcare they do; women are increasingly self-confident and assertive at work,” Coontz pointed out. “And acceptance of equality in marriage is now widespread. When there’s a difference in education between a man and a woman who marry, it’s usually that she has more—and that is no longer a risk for divorce. It used to be that there was an increased risk of divorce for couples where the woman earned more. That too has disappeared,” some research shows. So it’s entirely possible that, especially within Lamont’s set of high-achieving and professionally successful interview subjects, men were simply more accustomed to seeing the women and female partners in their lives take charge, and thus were less alarmed or put off by the prospect of their female partners proposing marriage.