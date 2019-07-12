It’s been just under a week since the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) prevailed over the Netherlands in the final of the Women’s World Cup in France. But already, the team—and the enthusiastic, supportive public reaction to both its victory in the World Cup and its fight for pay parity with the men’s national team—has had an impact on young women and girls in the U.S. Many American parents are optimistic that this moment will instill in their daughters the belief that women can, should, and do occupy positions of leadership, heroism, and power. And given that the summer of 2019 has also produced a presidential-candidate field in which multiple women are serious contenders for the Democratic nomination in 2020, these parents’ hopes for their daughters’ future worldviews are high.

Like Magill, Rebecca Anderson-Furlong, 42, of Connecticut has seen a change in her daughter since the start of this year’s World Cup. Delaney, 8, plays soccer and loves the 2018 direct-to-video film Alex & Me, in which a teenage fan’s poster of the USWNT co-captain Alex Morgan comes to life and teaches her a lesson about perseverance. Delaney’s soccer season was wrapping up just as the Cup began this year, and “after the Thailand game [in which the United States scored 13 times], she wanted to be ‘just like Alex Morgan, scoring five goals,’” Anderson-Furlong wrote to me in an email. Delaney ultimately came up short of that in her next game, but still scored two goals.

Anderson-Furlong and Delaney attended the parade held in the USWNT’s honor in New York on Wednesday, and Anderson-Furlong added that her husband, a fan of the English men’s club Tottenham Hotspur, has plans to put USWNT co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s name on the back of his USWNT jersey. Having borne witness to such widespread enthusiasm for the women’s national team, Delaney is convinced “that this women’s national team could beat Tottenham,” she wrote. Anderson-Furlong credits the USWNT and other female athletes like Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, and Mikaela Shiffrin with Delaney’s belief that “girls can do anything.”

This whole phenomenon—girls and young women feeling empowered and inspired by women’s success and acclaim in a realm usually dominated by men—does not surprise Kelly Dittmar, an assistant professor of political science at Rutgers University-Camden and a scholar at the university’s Center for American Women and Politics. “We often talk in politics about symbolic representation, the idea that you ‘can’t be what you can’t see,’” Dittmar said in an interview. “But if you can see the potential for [women being celebrated as American sports heroes], you aren’t just seeing the potential that women can be successful soccer stars, but, even more broadly, that these very physically strong and also emotionally strong women are being given the credit they deserve.”