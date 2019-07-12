Krystal: I don’t think either one of us has put all of our eggs in one basket. The basket being Instagram.

Beck: You’ve said this word a couple times, but just to be clear—would you guys call yourselves influencers? And what does that term mean to you?

Grace: There’s just not a better word. When someone asks me what I do, I would never say, “I’m an influencer.” I’d say, “I have a small women’s lifestyle website and I have a podcast.” But when everyone else is using that term, I’m like, “Okay, I guess I’m an influencer.” It just feels so dirty.

Beck: Why?

Krystal: It feels very one-directional. There’s something about the word influence that makes it seem like my only job today is to wake up and make somebody do something. I don’t think Grace and I ever wanted to have a one-way dialogue. We definitely try to set up our sites to be more of a conversation. Grace has a really great Facebook group where her readers, sometimes even without Grace moderating it, are just talking among themselves.

Beck: When you say one-directional, do you mean being a mouthpiece for brands?

Krystal: Yeah. And don’t get me wrong, she and I obviously do brand work. But I think the way we tell those stories feels much more multifaceted than like, “Here’s me in a dress. Buy this dress.” We’re sharing how we style it this certain way, or how it fits into our lives. Or why we really believe in this brand. Like Grace right now is working on a plus-size inclusivity challenge.

Grace: I’m doing this thing where I only shop at and work with clothing brands that make at least a size 16 and XXL. And that’s not even true plus-size. It’s really hard to find something that comes in a size zero through 40. And that came from my community being like, “Hey, I love your site, but I can’t wear half the things that you are wearing.”

I’m not here to just sell and influence and push things down people’s throats. It’s more about building a community. I talk about being single a lot. I talk about female friendship a lot. I want my site to be a place where women come, and they have their coffee and they feel happier.

Beck: What is the broader influencer social scene like?

Grace: It can really vary. Some people can be very competitive and not want to make friends within the industry. There can be a little bit of social climbing. So I think it’s really important to surround yourself with a group of really supportive, hard-working women. Krystal and I both have a great group of friends in this space. It makes it easier, because what we do—nobody really understands it. I have a lot of friends who don’t work in this space, and they think I’m just having two-hour lunches all day. I’m like, “No, I’m at my desk just like you.” It’s really helpful to have friends who understand what you’re doing, who can listen and give their advice.

Krystal: We’ve had enough experience to know what this industry looked like well before it was ever an industry. Fast-forward to today, when it’s now a multimillion-dollar advertising arm, basically. It really comes down to building your tribe of people, kindred spirits who understand where you’re coming from and love what you’re doing. The industry’s obviously very saturated. Grace and I can go to events every single night and meet a new crop of people. I love being able to immerse myself in new groups and learn from people who are maybe doing things differently. But I think what keeps me grounded is people like Grace, who I know I can get a really honest opinion from.