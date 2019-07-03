Read: A crime by any name.

But many people—1,500 of the detainees—had been held for more than 10 days. Nearly a third of the 2,669 children—both unaccompanied and those who crossed with families—at the facilities the investigators studied had been held longer than the 72 hours. At one facility in McAllen, Texas, there were 50 unaccompanied children under the age of 7 who had been in custody for more than two weeks awaiting transfer. After 72 hours, once a child has been turned over to HHS, the government is supposed to find the closest relative in the U.S. for children in its custody. But it has not worked that way.

Asked for comment on the report, Roger Maier, a spokesman for CBP, told me that, “CBP works with HHS/ORR to place unaccompanied children with HHS/ORR as quickly as space becomes available.” Officials contend that the surge of immigrants, which has led to the facilities being beyond capacity, has left the government without the resources to adequately respond. In response to the report, Jim Crumpacker, who handles DHS responses to oversight reports such as this one, called the situation on the border an “acute and worsening crisis.”

Most of the adults who had traveled by themselves had not been able to shower in custody—even those who had been detained for up to a month, the report said. (It was unclear how many people that was.) Some detainees got wet-wipes to clean themselves. Most weren’t offered a change of clothes. Children weren’t being given hot meals, even though it is required by law; instead, they were fed sandwiches and snacks for meals. And at three of the facilities investigators visited, children had no access to showers.

The report echoed the accounts of lawyers who visited a border facility in Clint, southwest of El Paso, last month. Department of Homeland security officials had sought to rebut those claims. During a meeting with reporters last Friday to discuss border arrests, Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of DHS, called the lawyers’ descriptions “unsubstantiated allegations.” The Trump administration has repeatedly denied eyewitness reports from advocates and media accounts about the situation at the border, pushing back on them as mischaracterizations, or sensationalizing. But this report is from the government itself, saying that the overcrowding and conditions at the border are "urgent" and need to be addressed.

Elora Mukherjee was one of the lawyers who visited the site at Clint. As the director of the Immigrants Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, Mukherjee has been working with detained immigrant children for more than a decade. There were hungry children who did not have enough to eat, she told me. Children had urinated on their pants, and weren’t offered a change of clothes. Some children had vomited on their clothing. It was a health risk, she said. Children reported seeing guards pulling other children from cages by force. On Monday, a ProPublica report detailed the culture of a Facebook group where current and former CBP agents joked about the death of migrants. When the lawyers went public with reports of the conditions, she reiterated, the government called them unsubstantiated.

“Conditions in CBP facilities have consistently been awful,” she told me. “But what has changed has been the length of time that children have been held in CBP custody—and what is also different is that children are now dying.” Tuesday’s report, Mukherjee said, “shows that our reports are substantiated.”