What to do with this information about how the brain works? Santos had a couple prescriptions. One was to spend time and money on things that don’t last as long—that is, things that are harder to adapt to. What this ends up translating to is the by now well-known consumerist commandment to “buy experiences, not things.” A vacation to a novel destination might only last a week, but the benefits—and the memories—can be lasting, whereas the second year of owning a fancy car is a lot less exciting than the first.

Another of her prescriptions has also risen to the level of meme in recent years: Set aside time to be grateful for what you already have. This may come in the form of a gratitude journal or a period of brief reflection, and could be as basic as acknowledging the luxury of taking a hot shower or having a choice about what to eat for dinner. Whatever the ritual is, Santos says, there are benefits to “this simple act of pausing to pay attention.”

“The second way our minds suck,” she went on, is that they dwell on relative comparisons instead of absolutes—in other words, how what we have compares to what others have, not whether what we have is plenty for us. She pointed to research that looked at Olympic medalists: Those who won gold of course were visibly thrilled after their events, but bronze medalists appeared happier on the medal stand than silver medalists. That’s because, the psychological theory goes, of each medalist’s reference points: The silver medalists were probably fixated on the gold medal they didn’t get, but the bronze medalists were probably thinking about how their alternative reality was receiving no medal at all.

“Our mind just happens to [pick] whatever reference point seems to be salient at the time, whatever reference point we happen to notice, and it tends to particularly [pick] reference points [involving people] who are doing better than us, which kind of sucks,” observed Santos.

But again, there are some ways to interrupt this process. One is to periodically force oneself to try living without the amazing thing one has become accustomed to. For instance, a summer night or two without air-conditioning might make the rest of the season much more enjoyable.

Short of actually depriving oneself of something nice, it can help to engage in short thought experiments, asking “What if I didn’t have this thing?” For instance, people might ask themselves, what if I didn’t have this house? Which friend or family member would I have to ask for help? This “negative visualization” might help them appreciate their home, even for its faults.

Santos’s recommendations are derived primarily from research from the past couple decades, but her talk was peppered with references to several philosophers from long-ago eras, like John Stuart Mill, Montesquieu, and Seneca. These thinkers and others identified many of the same tendencies of the human mind that modern-day researchers are interested in. The outside markers of status and success may change, but people’s response to them has remained highly predictable.

