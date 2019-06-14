Scott Moore: I’m just obsessed with golf. I play golf a lot and will go practice a lot at this park in midtown Memphis. It was pretty much winter, 40 degrees, kind of damp. So I’m clearly the only person out there practicing most days. And then all of a sudden I see this other guy there for several days in a row. Dustin and I were clearly the craziest golfers in Memphis, so we introduced ourselves and swapped phone numbers.

I think the first time we played a whole round it started raining. The temperature kept dropping. But neither one of us wanted to say, “Maybe we should call it off.” And I wound up getting pneumonia. Which is not a good thing for a trumpet player to get. But we're still friends anyway.

Dustin Lehmann: I think Scott arranged either a round of golf or we all met for beer or something and Brandon and I hit it off right away as well.

Beck: So basically you each met Scott on your own, and then Scott matchmade you into a threesome of friends.

Scott: Matchmaker of threesomes. That’s going on my tombstone.

Brandon: Dustin moved to Cincinnati less than a year after he and I met. Dustin and I knew each other for a really short amount of time before he moved and we both said that makes no sense. Because we are really close to each other but have spent a surprisingly short amount of time in each other’s physical presence.

Scott: My schedule was such that I sometimes don’t work during the day at all. Especially in the summer. The orchestra doesn’t work in the summer. So Dustin and I, we would play golf just about every single day in the summer. And then Brandon, he has some clubs. He'd come play with us.

Brandon: Dustin and Scott golfing, me losing golf balls. I’d say the big thing that probably took the friendship to another level, though, really did happen through this Facebook thread. This online conversation.

Beck: Tell me about the Facebook thread. What kind of things do you guys talk about? How often are you on it?

Dustin: In 2013 I went to Cincinnati and we just started up this thread as a way to keep in touch.

Brandon: It runs the gamut. A lot of it is just pointless banter and complaining, sharing jokes throughout the day. But all three of us are interested in politics and ethics and things like that, so we get into a lot of pretty deep policy discussions. Sometimes Dustin and I have pretty heated exchanges about different opinions on things.

Scott: We’ve also helped shape one another’s views, especially about how men traditionally treat women and, frankly, how we have treated women in the past ourselves. For me being 57 years old, times have certainly changed a lot. I think I’ve come a long way. All three of us, we see things, and we call things out when we see them. Racism as well.