Matt Walsh: Yeah that's about right. I remember meeting Ian on my back porch—

Ian Roberts: I need to jump in here about your first meeting, because I've heard that story before and you're leaving out a funny element. That Besser apparently gave you a packet of sketches.

Besser: Oh yeah—I wrote all these sketches for my thesis in college. I liked Walsh, and offstage [at the Roxy], I was like, “Hey read my sketches, let’s do these.” I think you didn't respond. You never read them, right?

Walsh: No. I never read them, and then you were like “Dude, can I get my sketches back?” That was in the day when sketches were your scripts, sort of.

Besser: I had to drive 30 miles to get to a printer. Give me my fucking sketches back, man.

Walsh: I felt not great about that. Is this phone call about getting the sketches back?

Besser: I'll meet you in the parking lot.

Roberts: The first time I was around [you two] was probably a year after you met. I met Matt Besser, we ended up on team together at the ImprovOlympic, which was an improv theater in Chicago. Matt Walsh and I ended up in the same touring company at Second City.

Besser: The improv scene was at its nascent moment when we joined. It exploded over those next few years, but it was kind of small at that point. If you were interested in improv,you knew everybody. It revolved around ImprovOlympic and the Annoyance Theatre, with everybody having dreams to be in Second City.

Roberts: When all of us ended up working together—Matt Walsh, Matt Besser and myself—it was kind of in opposition to Second City. Second City was perceived by most of us as being a little staid and it was hard to break into.

Besser: Kids in the Hall was real popular right then. They were definitely my favorite group, and seeing them get a TV show was inspirational to groups like us. Most people either want to be on SNL or have their own sketch group, and we were on the path of having our own group. Maybe that did make us tighter, because we were united in a long-term goal.

Roberts: A lot of the aesthetic of our shows was anti-authority. Back then there was this [practice] of being a dishwasher or working the door at Second City and you could work your way up. Fuck all that, I'm not going to hang around and be a toady at this place. I'm going to do my own thing. They had a nice theater, and we'd be in some crappy café with no food license. [Second City] was the place where everyone from the suburbs and out of town came. We were for the kids who were living in Wicker Park apartments with no heat, who had no money.

Beck: This is sort of a chicken or the egg question—

Walsh: Chicken.

Roberts: You have to do the question, Matt.

Walsh: Oh, sorry.

Beck: Did the friendship come as a result of working together or was the working together a result of the friendship?