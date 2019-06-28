“When I found out about my gay child,” she went on, “I realized it was the same situation. You’re guarded about who you are, because you don’t know who’s going to be supportive.” As a kid in France and later as an adult in the U.S., Goodman said she hadn’t been attuned to how society treated people who weren’t straight. But after she learned of her child’s sexuality, she soon saw the parallels. “I didn’t want my child to go through what I went through,” she said. “Being in the closet is stifling.”

This is how, in her late 40s, Goodman became an activist. She started working with the organization now known as PFLAG, a national LGBTQ advocacy group. (The organization has gone by several names over the years, but its latest is derived from the no-longer-used acronym for “parents, families, and friends of lesbians and gays.”) PFLAG was formed in the 1970s after another mother, Jeanne Manford, stood up for her gay son, first writing a letter to the New York Post castigating the police for not protecting gay protesters (her son among them), and later marching with him in a demonstration. “I didn’t think anything of it, but I guess it was the first time a mother ever sat down and very publicly said, ‘Yes, I have a homosexual son,’” she explained in an account published in the book Making Gay History.

Goodman helped form the D.C.-area chapter of PFLAG in 1983, and was its first president. In addition to tending the hotline, she convened discussion groups where parents could meet others like them and get the chance to talk with gay people about their lives.

She started getting more and more involved with the organization, leading workshops at national conferences and overseeing multiple chapters on the East Coast. At one convention, those involved with PFLAG sought to appoint a new national president and, taking note of Goodman’s successes, tapped her for the job. With some reluctance, she accepted.

She held that position from 1988 to 1992, and one highlight of her tenure was eliciting one of the first gay-friendly statements from the White House. After seeing Barbara Bush on TV, Goodman thought she’d try reaching out to the first lady. “It was during the AIDS crisis,” she said. “She wore very simple clothes, and she just appealed to me as a reasonable person. I thought, This lady I could write to, as one mother to another.” The letter she received in response—it read, in part, “I firmly believe that we cannot tolerate discrimination against any individuals or groups in our country”—made national news.

Goodman kept up her affiliation with PFLAG after her time running it, and the organization currently has more than 400 local chapters in the U.S. The support it provides now is a continuation of the work Goodman began nearly 40 years ago, according to Liz Owen, PFLAG’s director of communications. “That’s the work that PFLAG’ers are doing in their local communities: peer-to-peer, one-on-one, supporting parents on that journey,” she told me.