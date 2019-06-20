Domestic violence does little of this. It doesn’t convey the psychological terror of knowing that a snake could be slipped into bed while you’re sleeping, or the emotional betrayal of having a loaded gun toyed with as a threat from someone who has complete control over your life. At its worst, domestic violence suggests complicity in one’s victimhood. One chooses one’s partner, after all.

The word domestic is where the trouble begins. Domestic has a blunted feel, connected as it is with the idea of “home.” Violence that is domestic is somehow a softer, less brutal violence.

And then there is the gendering this term implies. Many people still tend to associate the world of the domestic with the world of women, relegating the problem to a “women’s issue,” or a “private” one, and not one for all of society.

The story of Doug McLeod, the Mississippi representative who allegedly punched his wife recently, illustrates the point: Just days after the incident, the couple issued joint statements that focused on “the twisting of information” in media reports, though they did not say what those reports had gotten wrong. The statements in no way actually addressed his alleged violence. Instead, they spoke of the incident as a “private” matter and asked that the public respect the “family’s privacy.” This is precisely the kind of framing that keeps domestic violence from being seen as a criminal act—and criminal acts are public problems. If a stranger came up to Michele McLeod, punched her in the face, and then asked for “privacy,” I feel confident that the couple would be issuing a very different statement. The notion that this violence is “domestic” somehow enables the idea that it is “private.”

I should mention here that my book has the term in its subtitle, the words boldly crossing the cover: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us. Astute readers might presume I had some resistance to this subtitle, and those astute readers would be correct. In fact, it was a months-long, simmering, entirely passive and polite fight in which, strangely, all parties in question—from me to my editors to sales and marketing people and even my agent—were somehow in total agreement. “It’s shorthand,” I told them, “for something most people don’t understand and aren’t interested in.”

Yes, they agreed.

“It’s easily dismissed.”

Yes, they agreed.

“It’s not an apt description of the reality.”

Yes, they agreed.

“We need a better way to describe it.”

Yes, they agreed.

So how did it wind up on the cover?

Because it is still the best option available. For now anyway. Because No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Wife Beating Can Kill Us is a million times worse for reasons so obvious, they need not be named. While everyone in my publisher’s office understood my resistance and, indeed, agreed with me, everyone also understood the larger cultural context into which this book was being released: that while the phrase domestic violence was troublesome for all kinds of reasons, it was also the commonly understood, commonly used term for what I was writing about. It may fail to capture the terror I’m writing about, but at least people have a passing acquaintance with it. And it’s the passing acquaintance that put it on the cover. So my book, much as I love it, carries right there on the cover a reminder of our collective failure to name and understand the exact problem my book is about.