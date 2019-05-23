Of course, one of the primary reasons people get married on weekdays is to cut down on the cost of the event—which for many couples has been skyrocketing in recent years. As Maxwell Cooper points out, Saturday weddings are generally longer events than weddings that take place on Mondays through Thursdays, since festivities often have to be curtailed in time for guests (and perhaps even the new spouses) to get to sleep and make it to work or school the next morning. Wedding-adjacent services that charge by the hour will naturally be cheaper if the event is shorter. Plus, wedding venues and vendors—like photographers, DJs, caterers, florists, and stylists—often charge less for their services on non-peak wedding days. Cline, a florist, knew from experience as a wedding vendor herself that a Tuesday wedding would be cheaper than a weekend wedding. For many vendors, weekday work functions sort of like “bonus” work, extra money that can be made at off-peak times. (Sometimes, however, couples expect vendor services to be cheaper on weekdays only to find that the prices are the same. Nisi points out that since vendors’ primary workdays are weekends, they might have otherwise been taking the day off.)

There are drawbacks to getting married on a weekday, to be sure. As Howard notes, despite the increasing commonality of weekday weddings, many guests who receive an invitation to one are bewildered, or even annoyed. “Wouldn't weekday weddings create a hardship for wedding guests who would have to either get time off work or stay up late to attend?” she wrote. “I suppose many people don't work [nine to five, Monday through Friday], but still...the marrying couple would have to expect smaller guest lists.” Indeed, smaller guest lists are a known hazard of weddings during the week; just about every guide to planning one warns potential weekday brides and grooms to expect fewer guests to be able to make it.

On the flip side, though, this can be a delight to some engaged couples, in that it narrows down the guest list to just the people who are close enough to the marrying couple that they’re willing to take off work or travel during the week. When some of Emily Cline’s wedding invitees declined because they couldn’t take a day off from work, “It was kind of nice to filter out some people,” she says with a laugh. “[We were like,] Oh, bummer.”

Read: How an ad campaign invented the diamond engagement ring

The rise of the weekday wedding, however, is just part of a larger trend that Maxwell Cooper has been observing over the last five years or so: the abandonment of the traditional wedding format in favor of a celebration tailored to what the marrying couple finds meaningful or special. This might come through in couples’ choices of reception food (“Perhaps it’s just, you know, Our first date was at this amazing Chinese restaurant, so for our main course, we're actually going to serve Chinese, or, We go to Mexico every year, so we’re going to have a taco truck,” Maxwell Cooper says) or in a nontraditional choice of wedding day. “In the past five or ten years, we’ve seen couples really move towards this idea of doing something that represents [them],” she says. “Like, My friends and I love getting together on Thursday nights, so we’re going to throw our wedding on a Thursday night, because that feels like us.”