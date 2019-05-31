Shari Solis: The really cool thing about Shae’s story is that the reason that she was diagnosed was because another little girl was diagnosed in the same hospital 12 hours earlier. That gave us a built-in support system in the hospital in the very beginning.

Beck: How old are your kids now?

Jennifer: Our daughter Abigail is now 20. She was diagnosed at 14.

Rohini: My daughter Juhi just turned 19 last week. I think. She was diagnosed when she was 12.

Danielle: Our daughter Quinn is 19.

Camille: Kai was diagnosed when he just turned nine and he is almost 18.

Shari: Shaelyn is 17 and she was diagnosed at 10.

Beck: Did you find this parents’ group not long after your kids were diagnosed, or was it something that was formed later, after you had already been dealing with this for some time?

Danielle: Shari is actually who I found while laying in the hospital with Quinn, once we got the diagnosis. I was laying in the hospital bed looking for people, not really knowing what to do next. Just knowing that they had told us this is not common, and we didn’t know anybody around here.

Beck: You started Googling around for people who also had this?

Danielle: Yeah. I just started staying up all night Googling. I found Shari [on a public group for adults with Wegener’s] and I Facebook-messaged her.

Shari: To be honest, those adult groups, they didn't help necessarily. Except to connect us to each other.

Rohini: In my case, I generally don't post things like that, but I was on the adult group just saying, “Please send some positive thoughts. My little girl's going in for a kidney biopsy.” One of our friends, I think Stephanie in New Jersey, she reached out saying, “You know what? We have a group for kids. Let me connect you with Jennifer,” who I think was an administrator of the group. The rest is history.

Beck: Can you tell me about the origins of the private Facebook group?

Jennifer: I had found the adult Wegener’s page. I saw Danielle’s post—she was the first person I messaged. She said, “Hey there's a couple other moms I know.” Once there were about, I don't know, 10 of us, we decided to start a group. We needed it to be secret so that no one could see what we were saying. Some of us can't be public because of family situations.

Rohini: We didn't necessarily want to out our kids. They were struggling and not knowing whether to go tell the world about it. My daughter, particularly, doesn't like to talk about it.

Danielle: It became, I guess, the parents’ battle, because we wanted to help them while they were trying to still be normal kids.

Camille: I found the group four years into Kai’s diagnosis. I was on the adult Facebook page. Someone tagged me and said, “Hey, let me put you on to this group for mums.” At this point, I was desperate. I was falling apart at the seams, so this group of ladies was my lifesaver.