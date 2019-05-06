Carolyn Harris: What’s interesting is that the royal baby is going to be seventh in line to the throne. Past precedent indicates that someone who is seventh in line often receives a lot of media attention at the time of birth, which gradually dissipates as they grow older and gradually come down the line of succession [as more babies are born and push older members of the family down the line]. Typically they’ll attend royal weddings, the Trooping of the Color, and other royal events, but they’ll also have the opportunity to pursue an independent career.

Escobar: I’ve been reading a lot about whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will be the first biracial baby born into the royal family, since Markle is arguably the first black royal. Historically, how does this claim hold up?

Read more: What Meghan Markle means for the royal family

Harris: There was a lot of speculation about the background of Queen Charlotte, King George III’s queen, and whether she had a distant Portuguese ancestor who may have been of African descent. It’s interesting that some of the descriptions of Queen Charlotte mentioned her having the appearance of a mixed-race person, particularly at a time when abolitionism was a significant part of public discourse. George III and Queen Charlotte reputedly were quite shocked by how enslaved people were treated and, for instance, declined to take sugar in their tea, a common sign of being opposed to slavery and sugar plantations in the Caribbean in the late 18th century. Well, if she did have African ancestry, it was quite distant, and her portrait painter was an abolitionist who may have emphasized those particular features.

Escobar: It’s difficult to have this conversation at all, because ideas about race and ethnicity have changed so much over time.

Harris: Yes, that’s the complicating factor. When you go back far enough in royal ancestry, Queen Elizabeth II is connected to all sorts of interesting historical figures. The queen’s grandmother Queen Mary has ancestry that claims descent from Genghis Khan. Because the queen’s ancestry can be traced all the way to the 500s, it is interconnected to all of these other European royal houses, some of which were connected in various ways to Asia and the Middle East.

Escobar: Historically, the royal family has been focused on maintaining a “royal bloodline,” a concept that really gets into the complicated ways that people have thought about race and so-called blood purity over the centuries. How has the British Crown historically tried to maintain this “purity,” and how have you seen attitudes about it shift?

Harris: The definition of the royal spouse has expanded immensely. Until World War I, it was expected that British royalty would marry other royalty. And if they did not, it attracted a great deal of comments. The Royal Marriages Act of 1772 even decreed that male-line descendants of King George II had to seek the monarch’s permission to marry, so royal marriage was not legal unless the monarch’s permission was provided. That remained in force until 2015, [when there were] succession reforms; now only the first six people in line to the throne require the monarch’s permission to marry. But after World War I, there were fewer royal houses, so we see marriages into the British aristocracy.