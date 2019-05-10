In other words, the most popular baby names of 2018 look a lot like the most popular baby names of the last half decade. At the top of the popularity heap, most names are just trading places. Some of the most telling developments in baby-naming, however, are visible within the Social Security Administration’s data on the names with the most increased, and decreased, popularity since the last survey.

Atop the list of girls’ names that increased in popularity from 2017 is Meghan, à la Meghan Markle, the 37-year-old former TV actress whose wedding ceremony to Prince Harry in 2018 was watched by more than 29.2 million Americans. Meghan went from the 1,404th most popular baby name in 2017 to the 703rd in 2018.

Initially, the resurgence of Meghan as a baby name surprised both Laura Wattenberg, the founder of Namerology, and Pamela Redmond Satran, a co-founder of Nameberry. “Meghan is one of the 1980s and 1990s names that are becoming mom names, rather than baby names”—like Jessica, Amanda, and Ashley, Satran wrote to me in an email. “But Meghan Markle’s influence is obviously strong enough to give the name a big boost.” Of course, a new member of the British royal family has been known to have that effect. Satran notes that the name Charlotte, on an upswing since the year 2000, has broken into the top 10 since the birth of the English princess Charlotte, now 4, who is fourth in line for the throne. Archie, the name of Meghan and Harry’s new baby, will likely also get a boost in the coming year—though the name’s popularity was already increasing before the birth.

Names of other celebrities and public figures who made headlines in 2018 also got a boost in popularity, though not quite to the same degree as Meghan. Third on the list of boys’ names that increased in popularity is Baker, like the 2018 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Baker Mayfield; the name jumped 431 spots to become the 712th most popular boys’ name in 2018. Saint, the name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s three-year-old son, jumped 438 spots. Saoirse, the first name of the 25-year-old Irish actress nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for her performance in Lady Bird, jumped 128 spots. Idris, the first name of the 46-year-old Englishman who People named last year’s Sexiest Man Alive, climbed 91 spots. Names of popular TV and movie characters—like Kylo (Star Wars), Yara (Game of Thrones), and Xiomara (Jane the Virgin)—also saw significant increases in popularity. (Other names viewers know from Game of Thrones have been popular choices for babies for a while—most notably Arya, which traveled from No. 135 in the 2017 rankings to No. 119 in 2018.) And Elon, the first name of a South African tech billionaire who mostly made headlines last year as a result of his erratic behavior, climbed 118 spots.

It’s not known how many people are naming their kids for these characters or public figures, of course. (Though in the case of a name like “Khaleesi”—the 549th most popular name in 2018 and the name of 560 American female infants—which is a title in a made-up language from Game of Thrones, the connection is pretty clear.) And often, it doesn’t matter to incipient parents whether a name is most closely associated with a hero, a pariah, or someone in between. When they like a name, they like a name.