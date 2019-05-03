Julie Beck: You all met on an early version of an internet forum in 1993. Can you explain to me how exactly that forum worked?

Stacey Lebitz: It was called Usenet, which was kind of like Reddit today—it was a bulletin-board type of system. It was before the World Wide Web existed. You had to log on with Unix and type, I want to go to Usenet. It was divided into different categories. One of them was called misc.kids. That was all people talking about having babies. At some point we split off from the group, because there were a bunch of moms who all had babies due at the end of 1993. We formed an email group instead.

Beck: So misc.kids was not specifically for moms who were expecting, it was just any parenting questions that anybody might have?

Amy McNulty: That’s right. That group was public, whereas our email list was private, so we could discuss things that we didn’t want to share in public.

Beck: Obviously nowadays, there are all kinds of parenting groups online, but it must have been a newer concept at the time. What brought you guys to misc.kids in the first place?

Grace Chan: Usenet was mostly used by academics and scientists. A large number of us were either academics or academic spouses, or engineers or engineering spouses, for that reason.

Sandy Kraus: Usenet had tons of groups with different topics. I definitely used Usenet for stuff before misc.kids. And when I got pregnant, I started looking around for a group that might fit that.

Wendy Schreiber: I was a single mom and pregnant, and I was definitely looking for support as well.

Liz McFarland: I was working at the University of Washington at the time, and it was the very early days of the internet being freely available to a lot of people. I was not in a technology-type position, but somehow, I stumbled across Usenet, and it opened up the whole world to me. I was pregnant with my first child at the time. I was looking for other people who might be going through the same thing.

Lynn Miller: I had just graduated college. I was in my first job, working in technology at a pharmaceutical company. We had access to the internet in ways that the general public didn’t. The only really good resources in the world were things like What to Expect When You’re Expecting—and it was really prescriptive. It was not very helpful. That forum was interesting because you could just passively browse it.

Beck: How did you all become friends on that bigger forum before breaking off and forming your email group?

Lynn: My recollection is that I was corresponding with Robin [another member of rKids] when I was pregnant, specifically because of our due dates, and then we started having a “We’re pregnant” list. I think the more official separate email list of all the families that were due about the same day may have been right after the babies were born.