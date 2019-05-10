It was a five-person team, and I was the only intern there for the summer after my junior year of college. I interned for about three and a half months, and then Lilian came two weeks after me. We never overlapped. I had a lot of loose threads toward the end of my internship, so I created this long doc and was like, “You’ll have questions, so here’s my email and my phone number. Please call me at any time.”

Lilian Zhu: October to February—that was the span of my internship. When I started, our unit chief was visiting family back home for two weeks, and another one of our supervisors was off sick for a week. It’s the UN, so you go in and you want to do a good job, but my first week was just me sitting there being like, Wait, should I be doing something? And nobody knew what was going on.

So I sent Courtney this very formal email. I remember being like, “So sorry to bother you. If you could tell me anything, that would be so helpful.”

The problem was, even though the Google Doc was written beautifully—

Courtney: Thank you.

Lilian: —at the time I read it, I had no background about what our team did, or what I was going to be doing. And the UN is notorious for acronyms, so it was acronyms everywhere, and I was like, I don’t know what any of these mean.

It was a very thorough, well-organized Google Doc, which honestly made it more overwhelming for me, because I was like, Okay, this girl has her shit together. I need to be on top of my game. Everyone in the office was like, “Are you the new Courtney? She was amazing.” And I was like, “Oh my God, I have such big shoes to fill.”

Courtney: I pulled up the original email you sent—it’s so funny. You were like, “I’ve heard only fantastic things about you and your work, so it seems like I have big shoes to fill.”

Reading Lilian’s email, I honestly already felt like we had a lot in common, because I could tell she was just itching to figure things out. I remember I was walking to the gym when she emailed me, and I was like, “You can literally call me whenever. I’m free.”

Beck: Tell me about the phone call—how did it go?

Courtney: It’s hard to come across someone you just naturally really click with and really bounce off of. I think having a shared language, with the internship, was a part of that. But beyond that, we found we had a lot in common. At that time, I had found out that I was going to New York for an interview for a fellowship that I didn’t end up getting. Lilian was like, “Oh my God, several of my friends have done the fellowship. I’m so happy to connect you.” And then two hours after the phone call, she had made a Facebook group for all of us. I was like, Wow, this is so kind of her to go out of her way to do this.

Lilian: I forgot about that.